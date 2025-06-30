How to Invest $5,000 for Both Safety and Growth Potential

These Canadian ETFs could help instantly diversify your investment and safely protect capital as you search for high-conviction growth stocks.

The Canada-U.S. trade negotiations are resuming this week after Canadian Prime Minister Carney rescinded a contentious 3% Digital Services Tax (DST) that was due to take effect today (June 30, 2025). The Canadian economic landscape is a fascinating place for investors right now. With inflation stabilizing and interest rates likely falling further towards 2.25% by year-end, many Canadian investors could be wondering how to make their money work harder without taking on undue risk. The good news is, even with $5,000, you can embark on a journey that blends “safety” with robust “growth investing” potential. With such a modest sum, the smartest play for effective diversification could be to start with Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Navigating 2025: Safely investing for growth

The Bank of Canada has been carefully steering the economy, with interest rate decisions affecting everything from borrowing costs to investment returns. While inflation has mostly subsided, the risk of previous price increases reminds us that simply holding cash can diminish your purchasing power over time. This post-inflation, tariff-influenced environment highlights the importance of safely investing for growth, whereby your capital is protected while still allowing for potential market gains.

The power of ETFs for safety and growth investing

ETFs are baskets of various investments, including stocks and bonds, that trade on exchanges like regular stocks. They are game-changers for individual investors. With a single purchase, you gain instant diversification, significantly reducing the risk of any one company or sector impacting your entire portfolio.

With $5,000 to invest, you could focus on all-in-one ETFs and specialized ETFs that offer broad market exposure.

The Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (VEQT): A multi-asset growth cornerstone

Investors who intend to build a truly diversified, growth-oriented portfolio with simplicity may find the Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:VEQT) a standout. With more than $7.1 billion in net assets, this single ETF provides access to returns on 13,341 stocks from around the globe, including Canada (30.7% of the portfolio), the U.S. (44.5% of the portfolio), other developed international markets, and even emerging markets. Think of it as owning a tiny piece of the world’s most innovative and successful companies, all wrapped up in one convenient package.

The VEQT is designed for long-term growth and has no bond component, making it suitable for investors with a relatively high risk tolerance and a long-term horizon. Its low management expense ratio (MER) of 0.24% (or $2.40 per annum on every $1,000 invested) ensures more of your returns stay in your pocket, maximizing the power of long-term compounding.

Since its inception in 2019, the ETF has grown a $10,000 investment to more than $20,000. For many, VEQT could be the primary engine for growth investing.

Beyond VEQT, consider complementing your portfolio with a Canadian bond ETF.

The BMO Aggregate Bond ETF (ZAG)

While interest rates have been uncharacteristically volatile over the past decade, bond ETFs generally provide a critical element of safety by stabilizing portfolio returns, especially during periods of stock market corrections. Funds like the BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZAG) invest in a diversified mix of Canadian government and corporate bonds, offering a steady income stream and a dampening effect on overall portfolio volatility.

The ZAG boasts an $11.2 billion portfolio of low-risk bonds, including provincial and high-quality corporate bonds. The bond portfolio pays monthly distributions that may yield 3.5% annually, a source of consistent income.

Most noteworthy, the low-cost ETF has a management expense ratio of 0.09%. Investors may incur as little as $0.90 in annual expenses per $1,000 invested.

How to invest $5,000 for safety and growth

To invest $5,000 for both capital safety and potential growth, individual investors may allocate portions of the portfolio into the widely diversified all-equity ETF (say $3,000) and the remainder in an investment-grade bond ETF ($2,000) to make a 60|40 asset allocation (60% equity, 40% bonds) that strives for equity-led growth while banking on bonds to minimize the impact of potential capital losses. Investors may adjust allocations across these ETFs depending on personal objectives and the individual’s capacity to absorb and contain risks during the investment period.

The ETFs (and others like them) may form one’s core portfolio. With the base covered, any subsequent small capital additions could be invested in high-conviction growth stock ideas to magnify growth potential.