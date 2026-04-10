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4 Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 (No Stress Required)

These four TSX names aim for “sleep-well” compounding, mixing steady cash flow with growth you don’t have to babysit.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Definity is a boring-in-a-good-way insurer, with stronger earnings and more scale after the Travelers Canada deal.
  • Exchange Income is a diversified essential-services compounder, built on acquisitions and strong free cash flow.
  • MDA Space has real contract momentum and a $4.0B backlog, but its higher valuation adds more risk.

A low-stress $1,000 stock buy usually means skipping the moonshots and leaning into businesses with steady cash flow, durable demand, and management teams that do not need everything to go perfectly. You want companies that can keep growing without forcing you to stare at the market every hour. So let’s consider four to watch today.

Canada day banner background design of flag

Source: Getty Images

DFY

Definity Financial (TSX:DFY) is one of the easier stocks to hold without stress because insurance can be wonderfully boring in the best way. It owns brands such as Economical and Sonnet, and over the last year it got bigger with its Travelers Canada deal, which closed in January. That deal gives Definity more scale in commercial lines and makes it look more like a long-term consolidator in Canadian property and casualty insurance.

In 2025, gross written premiums rose 8.1% to $4.8 billion, operating net income jumped to $420.7 million from $310.2 million, and the combined ratio improved to 91.6%. With a market cap around $8.2 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) near 19.4, it is not dirt cheap, but the earnings quality looks strong and management expects 2026 premiums above $6.5 billion, which gives the stock a pretty calm runway.

EIF

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) is another low-stress pick because it is really a basket of essential businesses wrapped into one stock. It owns aviation, aerospace, and manufacturing operations, many tied to services that still matter when the economy wobbles. Over the last year, it kept building that base, announcing the acquisition of Mach2 and extending and expanding its commercial agreement with Air Canada.

The 2025 numbers were excellent: record revenue of $3.3 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $754 million, net earnings of $168 million, and free cash flow of $541 million. The Canadian stock carries a market cap of about $5.6 billion and a trailing P/E near 33. That multiple is not low, but investors are paying for consistency, acquisitions, and a business mix that has proved it can keep compounding.

MDA

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is the highest-growth name here, but it still feels less stressful than most story stocks because the backlog gives investors real visibility. MDA stock works across satellites, robotics, and geointelligence, and in the last year it kept stacking up meaningful wins, including a SHIELD contract from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, a defence-focused Hanwha partnership, and the launch of 49North in Canada.

The 2025 numbers were terrific: revenue rose 51% to $1.6 billion, adjusted EBITDA climbed 49% to $323.9 million, and net income reached $108.5 million, with backlog ending the year at $4 billion. The market cap sits around $5.8 billion and the trailing P/E is about 55, so yes, it is richer than the others. Still, for a company with this kind of contract momentum and 2026 revenue guidance of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion, the premium makes sense.

JWEL

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) rounds things out nicely as vitamins and wellness products tend to hold up even when shoppers get picky. Over the last year, it renewed its buyback program, redeemed its preferred shares, and kept pushing branded growth, especially in China and international markets.

For 2025, revenue rose 12.8% to $827.8 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 14.9% to $161.8 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.88. The stock’s market cap is about $1.4 billion and its trailing P/E is roughly 23.1. That is not a bargain-bin price, but it looks fair for a category leader with global expansion, decent cash generation, and products people tend to keep buying without much drama.

Bottom line

So if you have $1,000 and want as little drama as possible, Definity, Exchange Income, MDA Space, and Jamieson all make sense for different reasons. The common thread is simple: these are not random cheap stocks. They are companies with real earnings, credible growth paths, and businesses that do not need hype to work. That is usually the kind of stress-free start a small portfolio needs.

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