Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The 6% Dividend Stock That Pays Every. Single. Month.

The 6% Dividend Stock That Pays Every. Single. Month.

Boston Pizza Royalties offers a 6% monthly payout backed by record franchise sales and a simple royalty model.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Boston Pizza Royalties pays investors from restaurant sales royalties, not from running the restaurants directly.
  • Franchise sales hit a record in 2025, which helps support the monthly distribution.
  • Income looks covered today, but future payouts still depend on consumer dining spending.

Monthly dividend stocks have a simple charm: they make your portfolio feel like it is actually showing up for work. Instead of waiting for a quarterly payout, investors get a steadier stream of cash that can be reinvested faster or used to help cover regular expenses. That rhythm can make a stock easier to hold through market noise, and when the business behind the payout looks stable, the whole setup gets even more appealing.

three friends eat pizza

Source: Getty Images

BPF

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN) is not a restaurant operator in the usual sense. It collects royalty income tied to the sales of Boston Pizza restaurants in its royalty pool. That means investors are really buying into the revenue power of the brand rather than worrying about running kitchens themselves. It is a pretty clean model, and it gives the fund exposure to restaurant spending without all the usual operating headaches.

Over the last year, the story has actually been stronger than some investors might expect. The fund reported record franchise sales of $976.3 million for 2025, up from $931.7 million in 2024. That growth came largely from positive same-restaurant sales, which is exactly what income investors want to see. Better sales through the system usually mean a sturdier base for monthly distributions.

There was also a small but useful stability signal in January 2026, when Boston Pizza International announced there were no changes to the royalty pool because no restaurants were added or permanently closed during 2025. That is not exciting in a headline-grabbing way, but it does suggest the restaurant base stayed steady. For a monthly dividend stock, boring can be beautiful.

Into earnings

The earnings side looks solid. In 2025, the fund generated record franchise sales and continued supporting its monthly distribution policy. Trailing earnings per unit were at $1.98 and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1, which is not demanding for a branded consumer royalty fund paying investors every month. That valuation does not scream “deep bargain,” but it also does not look overheated.

The distribution itself still looks attractive. The fund has kept the payout of $1.44 annually, with a payout ratio around 71.2%. That is a much more comfortable number than the kind of stretched payout ratios that often make high-yield stocks look scary. In other words, this does not look like a reckless payout story. It looks more like a brand-based income vehicle with a decent cushion.

Valuation and future outlook are where the case comes together. The units recently traded with a 6% yield. The future will depend on consumer spending and whether franchise sales can keep rising, because restaurant brands are never totally immune to slower spending. But Boston Pizza has a familiar name, steady royalty income, and a long record of distributions. That makes it a pretty sensible fit for investors who want cash flow without needing a moonshot. Even with $7,000 to invest.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BPF.UN$24.00291$1.44$419.04Monthly$6,984.00

Bottom line

Put it all together and Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund still looks like a compelling monthly dividend stock play. It has a straightforward royalty model, record system sales, a manageable payout ratio, and cash that lands every single month. For investors who want reliable monthly income with a recognizable Canadian brand behind it, this one still deserves a seat at the table.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You’ll Likely Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Joey Frenette

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is a great passive income for retirees to stash in…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a 2026 TFSA Strategy That Generates Monthly Cash

| Robin Brown

This TFSA strategy could help you earn $130 per month of passive income. The best part is that income will…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

How a TFSA Could Help You Earn $4,360 in Tax-Free Passive Income Each Year

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This income-focused ETF from BMO remains low-cost and highly diversified.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Whose Passive Income Continues to Grow Over Time

| Kay Ng

These dividend stocks are set to grow investors' passive income over time and are great buys on market dips.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the 3-Stock TFSA Strategy I’d Use in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

A simple three‑stock TFSA strategy for 2026 using TD, Fortis, and Canadian Natural Resources to build long‑term growth and stability.

Read more »

cautious investors might like investing in stable dividend stocks
Dividend Stocks

How Putting $50,000 Into This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Generate $2,988 in Annual Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Turn $50,000 into $2,988 in annual passive income with South Bow (TSX:SOBO) stock, a high-yield pipeline giant with utility-like stability.

Read more »

woman stares at chocolate layer cake
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Consider If You Have $2,000 to Invest

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian stocks with enduring businesses can turn a modest investment into a significant financial cushion over time.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

What Investors Should Understand About Canadian Utility Stocks This Year

| Jitendra Parashar

These Canadian utility stocks could quietly deliver steady income and long-term growth in 2026 and beyond.

Read more »