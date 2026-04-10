The 6% Dividend Stock That Pays Every. Single. Month.

Monthly dividend stocks have a simple charm: they make your portfolio feel like it is actually showing up for work. Instead of waiting for a quarterly payout, investors get a steadier stream of cash that can be reinvested faster or used to help cover regular expenses. That rhythm can make a stock easier to hold through market noise, and when the business behind the payout looks stable, the whole setup gets even more appealing.

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BPF

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSX:BPF.UN) is not a restaurant operator in the usual sense. It collects royalty income tied to the sales of Boston Pizza restaurants in its royalty pool. That means investors are really buying into the revenue power of the brand rather than worrying about running kitchens themselves. It is a pretty clean model, and it gives the fund exposure to restaurant spending without all the usual operating headaches.

Over the last year, the story has actually been stronger than some investors might expect. The fund reported record franchise sales of $976.3 million for 2025, up from $931.7 million in 2024. That growth came largely from positive same-restaurant sales, which is exactly what income investors want to see. Better sales through the system usually mean a sturdier base for monthly distributions.

There was also a small but useful stability signal in January 2026, when Boston Pizza International announced there were no changes to the royalty pool because no restaurants were added or permanently closed during 2025. That is not exciting in a headline-grabbing way, but it does suggest the restaurant base stayed steady. For a monthly dividend stock, boring can be beautiful.

Into earnings

The earnings side looks solid. In 2025, the fund generated record franchise sales and continued supporting its monthly distribution policy. Trailing earnings per unit were at $1.98 and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1, which is not demanding for a branded consumer royalty fund paying investors every month. That valuation does not scream “deep bargain,” but it also does not look overheated.

The distribution itself still looks attractive. The fund has kept the payout of $1.44 annually, with a payout ratio around 71.2%. That is a much more comfortable number than the kind of stretched payout ratios that often make high-yield stocks look scary. In other words, this does not look like a reckless payout story. It looks more like a brand-based income vehicle with a decent cushion.

Valuation and future outlook are where the case comes together. The units recently traded with a 6% yield. The future will depend on consumer spending and whether franchise sales can keep rising, because restaurant brands are never totally immune to slower spending. But Boston Pizza has a familiar name, steady royalty income, and a long record of distributions. That makes it a pretty sensible fit for investors who want cash flow without needing a moonshot. Even with $7,000 to invest.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BPF.UN $24.00 291 $1.44 $419.04 Monthly $6,984.00

Bottom line

Put it all together and Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund still looks like a compelling monthly dividend stock play. It has a straightforward royalty model, record system sales, a manageable payout ratio, and cash that lands every single month. For investors who want reliable monthly income with a recognizable Canadian brand behind it, this one still deserves a seat at the table.