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The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 3.4% Yield With Constant Paycheques

Premium Brands quietly pairs everyday food demand with years of dividend growth, making it a strong TFSA compounder even at a modest yield.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Premium Brands sells essential food products, so demand stays steadier in good markets and bad.
  • It keeps buying businesses and growing earnings, which supports ongoing dividend increases over time.
  • The yield isn’t huge, and acquisitions add debt and cost risks if consumers pull back.

What makes a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stock feel close to perfect is not just a big yield. It’s a business that keeps growing, raises its dividend over time, and gives investors a chance to compound without tax taking a bite out of the gains. That is why a stock like this can still work well in a TFSA, even with a lower 3.4% yield. Despite being small, that comes with a long record of dividend growth and a business model built around everyday food demand.

eat food

Image source: Getty Images

PBH

Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) is one of those dividend stocks many investors know indirectly rather than by name. It owns a broad collection of branded food businesses across Canada and the United States, with exposure to prepared foods, protein, sandwiches, baked goods, seafood, and specialty grocery products. In short, it sells things people keep buying whether markets are cheerful or cranky. That makes it a pretty practical TFSA stock.

Over the last year, the story has been less about hype and more about steady strategic moves. In January, Wynnchurch Capital sold Stampede Culinary Partners to Premium Brands, giving the dividend stock another acquisition to fold into its protein and value-added food platform. That fits the company’s long-running playbook of growing through both acquisitions and operating improvements.

There is also a shareholder-friendly angle here. Premium Brands continues to pay a quarterly dividend, with recent data showing an annualized payout of about $3.40 per share. That is not a giant yield, but it is consistent, and consistency matters more than chasing the biggest number on the screen. For TFSA investors, a steadily rising dividend can be a lot more useful than a shaky one that looks exciting for six months and miserable after that.

Into earnings

On earnings, the most recent full numbers available are through the third quarter of 2025 at the time of writing. Through Q3 2025, Premium Brands reported quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion, up 3.9% year over year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 12% to $179.1 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.27, up from $1.13 a year earlier. That is the kind of steady progress income investors usually like to see.

The valuation looks fairly reasonable for a defensive growth name. The dividend stock offers a forward dividend yield around 3.7%, while recent market data put the shares near $93. That is not dirt cheap, but it also does not look excessive for a food company with a history of acquisition-driven growth, margin improvement, and dividend increases. The risk, of course, is that food businesses still deal with input costs, debt from acquisitions, and consumer pressure if spending weakens.

The future outlook still looks solid. The dividend stock has kept expanding its platform, and analysts have continued looking at 2026 as a year where EBITDA growth could keep building. That is part of why Premium Brands fits a TFSA so well. It is not a moonshot. It is a compounder. Investors get exposure to a resilient sector, a growing dividend, and a business that does not need wild optimism to keep working.

Bottom line

All together, this dividend stock still looks like a very strong TFSA option. It offers a dependable food business, a growing dividend, and a history of steady expansion that can reward patient investors over time. In fact, here’s what even $7,000 can bring in as of writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PBH$93.1475$3.40$255.00Quarterly$6,985.50

Sometimes the perfect TFSA stock is not the one shouting the loudest. It’s the one that quietly keeps delivering.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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