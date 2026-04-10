The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 3.4% Yield With Constant Paycheques

What makes a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stock feel close to perfect is not just a big yield. It’s a business that keeps growing, raises its dividend over time, and gives investors a chance to compound without tax taking a bite out of the gains. That is why a stock like this can still work well in a TFSA, even with a lower 3.4% yield. Despite being small, that comes with a long record of dividend growth and a business model built around everyday food demand.

Image source: Getty Images

PBH

Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) is one of those dividend stocks many investors know indirectly rather than by name. It owns a broad collection of branded food businesses across Canada and the United States, with exposure to prepared foods, protein, sandwiches, baked goods, seafood, and specialty grocery products. In short, it sells things people keep buying whether markets are cheerful or cranky. That makes it a pretty practical TFSA stock.

Over the last year, the story has been less about hype and more about steady strategic moves. In January, Wynnchurch Capital sold Stampede Culinary Partners to Premium Brands, giving the dividend stock another acquisition to fold into its protein and value-added food platform. That fits the company’s long-running playbook of growing through both acquisitions and operating improvements.

There is also a shareholder-friendly angle here. Premium Brands continues to pay a quarterly dividend, with recent data showing an annualized payout of about $3.40 per share. That is not a giant yield, but it is consistent, and consistency matters more than chasing the biggest number on the screen. For TFSA investors, a steadily rising dividend can be a lot more useful than a shaky one that looks exciting for six months and miserable after that.

Into earnings

On earnings, the most recent full numbers available are through the third quarter of 2025 at the time of writing. Through Q3 2025, Premium Brands reported quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion, up 3.9% year over year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 12% to $179.1 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.27, up from $1.13 a year earlier. That is the kind of steady progress income investors usually like to see.

The valuation looks fairly reasonable for a defensive growth name. The dividend stock offers a forward dividend yield around 3.7%, while recent market data put the shares near $93. That is not dirt cheap, but it also does not look excessive for a food company with a history of acquisition-driven growth, margin improvement, and dividend increases. The risk, of course, is that food businesses still deal with input costs, debt from acquisitions, and consumer pressure if spending weakens.

The future outlook still looks solid. The dividend stock has kept expanding its platform, and analysts have continued looking at 2026 as a year where EBITDA growth could keep building. That is part of why Premium Brands fits a TFSA so well. It is not a moonshot. It is a compounder. Investors get exposure to a resilient sector, a growing dividend, and a business that does not need wild optimism to keep working.

Bottom line

All together, this dividend stock still looks like a very strong TFSA option. It offers a dependable food business, a growing dividend, and a history of steady expansion that can reward patient investors over time. In fact, here’s what even $7,000 can bring in as of writing.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT PBH $93.14 75 $3.40 $255.00 Quarterly $6,985.50

Sometimes the perfect TFSA stock is not the one shouting the loudest. It’s the one that quietly keeps delivering.