Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock Before Canada’s Bond Yields Spike

I’d Invest $10,000 in This TSX Stock Before Canada’s Bond Yields Spike

Bond yields on the rise? Here’s how to protect your investments.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Lights glow in a cityscape at night.

Source: Getty Images

When interest rates rise, income investors get nervous. Bond yields start to look more attractive, and many dividend stocks lose their shine. But that’s exactly when I look for stable businesses that offer a strong yield with the potential for long-term growth. One dividend stock that checks all those boxes right now is Capital Power (TSX:CPX). If I had $10,000 to invest before bond yields spike again, this is where I’d put it.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a utility company based in Edmonton that owns and operates power generation facilities across North America. It has about 7,500 megawatts of power capacity either in operation or under construction. These assets are spread across thermal and renewable sources, giving the company a balanced and diversified profile. That’s a big plus when you want steady performance in a changing economic environment.

The dividend stock has been quietly beating expectations. As of writing, Capital Power is up around 40% in the last year, significantly outpacing the broader TSX index. It’s not hard to see why. The dividend stock continues to grow its portfolio, maintain solid margins, and deliver cash to shareholders, all while investing in the future.

Into earnings

In the first quarter of 2025, Capital Power posted revenue of $988 million, a notable improvement from the same time last year. Net income came in at $116 million, or $0.88 per diluted share. This was an increase from $114 million, or $0.84 per share, in the first quarter of 2024. The dividend stock also reaffirmed its guidance for the full year, suggesting confidence in its ability to weather economic uncertainty and potential rate changes. Operating cash flow remains strong, and so does its commitment to capital discipline.

One of the main reasons to buy Capital Power now is its dividend. The dividend stock currently offers a yield around 4.6%, which is paid out quarterly. That’s much higher than the average dividend on the TSX and provides a steady stream of income. And because the dividend stock operates in a regulated and highly necessary industry of electricity, there’s strong visibility into future earnings. Power demand isn’t going away, and Capital Power is right in the middle of meeting that need. Right now, a $10,000 investment could bring in $464 in annual income!

COMPANYRECENT PRICESHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CPX$55.95178$2.61$464.58Quarterly$9,962.10

More to come

Utilities like Capital Power tend to perform well in uncertain markets because they’re considered defensive stocks. People still need heat, light, and electricity no matter what’s happening with interest rates or inflation. But this utility also brings growth to the table. The dividend stock is investing heavily in renewable energy, with several wind and solar projects either in progress or recently completed. That gives it a long-term growth angle many traditional utilities don’t have.

There are, of course, risks. If bond yields surge quickly, investors might flee dividend stocks for safer government bonds. And if energy prices fall or demand weakens, earnings could take a hit. But Capital Power has shown it can navigate these changes. It uses hedging contracts to smooth out revenue, and maintains a mix of regulated and merchant assets that help reduce volatility.

Another key point is that the company is not overloaded with debt. While utilities often carry higher debt loads, Capital Power’s financial position remains manageable. It maintains investment-grade credit ratings and has a clear plan to fund its future growth. That includes disciplined capital spending and a focus on maintaining the dividend.

Bottom line

So why act before bond yields rise? Because once they do, opportunities like this may get more expensive. Investors will start chasing safe dividend income again, and dividend stocks like Capital Power could see share prices move higher. By getting in now, you can lock in a higher yield and set yourself up for long-term income and capital appreciation.

If I had $10,000 to put to work before yields rise, Capital Power would be my choice. It’s a smart balance of income, growth, and stability in a sector that isn’t going out of style anytime soon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Retire Rich: How to Earn $1,000 per Month From This 7.2% Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need income each and every month? It could cost a pretty penny, but more frequent payouts mean you can compound…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

The Single 3.6% Monthly Dividend Stock I’d Buy to Protect Against Inflation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly income can be a game changer in a world of inflation, especially with a yield almost triple the inflation…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: How to Boost Returns While Reducing Risk

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy reduces risk while providing a decent yield.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Warning: 3 New CRA Rules You Need to Know in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA can change rules on a dime, so here's how to protect yourself from any changes.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Monthly Payer Could Be Your Best Hedge Against Global Chaos

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you need income? Then check out this stable monthly dividend stock that can set you up for life.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock to Buy Now if You Think the Housing Bubble Is About to Burst

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The housing bubble crisis continues, but there are ways to protect yourself and even invest!

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield TSX Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Underrated Fast-Food Stocks With Delicious and “Growthy” Yields

| Joey Frenette

These dividend payers could help defensive-minded investors play defence at a reasonable price.

Read more »