I'd Invest $7,000 in This Tech Stock Before the AI Boom Hits Canada

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Tech Stock Before the AI Boom Hits Canada

If you’re wary about AI but want to get in on the action, here’s the right tech stock for you.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background

Source: Getty Images

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is coming back, and while much of the attention is focused on flashy U.S. stocks, there’s a quiet Canadian tech stock that could be in exactly the right place at the right time. If you’re sitting on $7,000 and wondering where to invest before AI reshapes industries across Canada, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) might be one of the smartest picks on the TSX.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis is based in Ottawa and specializes in supply chain management software. It’s not trying to build AI chips or launch chatbots. Instead, it offers something much more grounded: real-time planning and response tools that major companies use to manage supply chains. With more industries leaning into AI to improve operations, Kinaxis is already positioned as the digital foundation many firms will rely on.

As of writing, Kinaxis trades around $200 per share, giving it a market cap of about $5.6 billion. Over the last year, it has climbed by more than 33%, thanks to solid earnings and growing demand for its services.

The company’s most recent earnings report came out in early May. For the first quarter of 2025, Kinaxis reported revenue of $191.1 million, slightly ahead of analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.26, beating expectations of $1.12. That might not sound dramatic, but in today’s cautious tech market, even a small earnings beat means a lot. It reflects that the AI stock is delivering on its promises, keeping customers happy, and managing costs effectively.

More to come

What makes Kinaxis exciting in the context of AI is how it fits into the larger trend. As companies adopt AI, they need the right data structures and planning systems in place. AI can predict when a factory needs more parts, but it’s Kinaxis that helps make the actual planning decisions, schedules, and allocations in real time. That makes it a foundational player, not a passing trend.

Its subscription-based model adds another layer of strength. This gives the AI stock recurring revenue, which is critical for stability and long-term growth. Kinaxis doesn’t rely on one-time software sales. It keeps earning as long as its customers keep using its platform. That kind of setup is especially appealing to long-term investors who want predictable growth and potential upside.

Now, it’s worth noting that Kinaxis doesn’t pay a dividend. So, the return on your $7,000 investment would come entirely from share price growth. But with its strong financials, exposure to AI-driven demand, and expanding customer base, the long-term potential could outweigh the lack of passive income.

There are risks, of course. Kinaxis trades at a premium, with a high price-to-earnings and price-to-sales ratio. If the AI stock were to miss earnings expectations or see a slowdown in demand, the stock could face pressure. But for now, it’s consistently exceeding expectations, and its forward outlook remains positive.

Bottom line

The Canadian AI boom hasn’t fully arrived yet, but it’s only a matter of time. As manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics companies start to rely more on AI-driven tools, they’ll need software that supports real-time decision-making and planning. That’s where Kinaxis comes in. It’s not riding the AI wave, it’s building the road beneath it.

For Canadian investors who want to get in before the buzz hits, Kinaxis is a rare opportunity. It’s profitable, growing, and solving real problems for some of the world’s largest companies. With $7,000 to invest, it offers a strong entry into the tech sector, with meaningful upside if the AI momentum spreads north. It’s not just a good AI stock, it’s a smart move before the next big shift hits.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

