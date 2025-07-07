Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 CRA Warning Signs for Early CPP Recipients

3 CRA Warning Signs for Early CPP Recipients

If you have lots of money in index funds like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), you might be just fine taking CPP early.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

If you plan on taking your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits early, you should know a few basic things before you pull the trigger. The Federal government generally recommends that Canadians take CPP benefits at age 65 or later, as doing so maximizes cumulative lifetime benefits.

Taking CPP benefits is one of those rare actions that’s better taken later rather than sooner. There are some Canadians who can get away with taking CPP early, though they are an elite few. In this article, I will share three early warning signs that you are not one of them – most of which you can get from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on CRAMyAccount.

Not enough RRSP investments

Whether or not you can get away with taking CPP early depends largely on what assets you have apart from potential CPP income. If you have, let’s say, a fully paid off house, a few hundred thousand dollars in an RRSP, and an employer-sponsored pension, you can probably take CPP a bit earlier than other Canadians can afford to. On the other hand, if you are living paycheque to paycheque now, you’ll likely struggle trying to make ends meet on the sum CPP would pay you if you took it at age 60.

RRSP investments are worth paying particular attention to, because it is well within your power to maximize them.

Studies show that most Canadians believe they need about $600,000 in liquid assets to retire on – that is, $600,000 not including home equity. If you’re just a little bit shy of that amount now, you can grow your RRSP by investing in index funds. Provided you still have a little bit of time to go before you retire, such funds should perform reasonably well and maximize your wealth.

Take the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), for example. It has averaged about a 10% annualized total return since inception. While past results don’t predict future results, XIU still has many of the characteristics that gave it a good performance track record in the past. It is a well-diversified fund holding 60 stocks. It has a very low management fee (about 0.15%). Finally, XIU holds stocks in many different industries, giving it the ability to do well in many different market conditions. Overall, an RRSP investor could do much worse than to have a sizable percentage of his/her money in XIU.

Owing back taxes

A second sign that you shouldn’t take CPP early is you owe back taxes to the CRA. If you do, then you probably should get those paid off before you even think about taking CPP. Trying to pay off a tax debt with just $650 per month in CPP coming in is likely to be a painful experience. Like your RRSP balance, information about taxes owed can be found on CRAMyAccount.

Struggling to make ends meet now

A third and final sign you shouldn’t take CPP early is struggling to make ends meet now, while you are employed. If you are in this boat, then it is unlikely that you will be able to make ends meet on CPP alone. The average CPP payout for someone taking benefits early (i.e., at age 60) is only a little over $600 per month. On the other hand, if you delay taking benefits until age 70, you can get north of $1,500 per month – not counting the future effects of CPP enhancement.

The bottom line is, unless you are in very unusual financial circumstances, don’t take CPP early. Waiting as long as possible to take benefits is usually the way to go.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

7.6% Yield and Growing! This Dividend Champion Is Unstoppable

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX dividend champion offers a high yield of about 7.6% and could continue increasing its dividend in the coming…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These smart dividend stocks are reliable investments that can help you generate steady passive income without stressing over market swings.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

This 4.4% Dividend Stock Is Built for Volatile Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may sound boring, but in a volatile market, boring is an excellent opportunity.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $25,000 Into $250,000 From Monthly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's look at the magic that is compounding, and why monthly dividend stocks like these are a strong option.

Read more »

worker carries stack of pizza boxes for delivery
Dividend Stocks

2 Monthly Payers to Own During a Geopolitical Meltdown

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If global markets come crashing down, here are two monthly dividend stocks to have on hand.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How Much You Really Need to Invest in a TFSA to Make $800 a Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a realistic look at how much you’d need to invest in the right dividend stocks to pull $800 a…

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock That Could Explode as Canada Launches Tariff Retaliation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Should tariffs get further out of hand, this stock could go bananas.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now if You Think Interest Rates Are Peaking

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Interest rates may have peaked, and if that's the case, these stocks look mighty interesting.

Read more »