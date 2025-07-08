Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A 7.2 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

A 7.2 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

SmartCentres REIT is an excellent investment for those seeking a healthy and stable monthly income.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada has cut its benchmark interest rates seven times since June last year, lowering it to 2.75% from 5%. Additionally, economists are projecting two more 25-basis-point rate cuts this year. Therefore, in this low-interest-rate environment, investors may consider buying monthly-paying dividend stocks to earn a healthy and stable passive income. REITs (real estate investment trusts) should distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders, making them an ideal investment for income-seeking investors.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN), which offers a substantial forward dividend yield of 7.2%.

SmartCentres’s first-quarter performance

SmartCentres owns and operates 196 mixed-use properties with a gross leasable area of 35.4 million square feet. It also enjoys a solid tenant base, with over 95% of tenants having a regional or national presence, while 60% of its tenants offer essential services. Additionally, the company generates approximately 45% of its total rental income from its top 10 tenants.

Meanwhile, the Toronto-based REIT leased 178,408 square feet of vacant space in the recently reported first-quarter earnings, thereby raising its occupancy rate to 98.4%. Amid rising demand for existing space and healthy tenant retention, the company’s same-property net operating income rose 4.1% year over year. It also renewed 68% of leases maturing this year, with solid rental growth of 8.4%. Supported by these solid operating performances, the company’s net rental income totalled $136.8 million, representing a 4.6% increase from the same quarter in the previous year.

The company’s FFO (funds from operations) per unit increased 16.7% to $0.56, driven by lease-up activities and changes in fair value adjustments. However, removing special items, its adjusted FFO per unit rose 3.85% to $0.54. It also generated $81.4 million of cash from operating activities. Its net loss and comprehensive loss also improved from $0.12 per unit in the previous year’s quarter to $0.05 per unit. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

SmartCentres REIT’s growth prospects

SmartCentres REIT has a solid developmental pipeline with municipal permissions for the development of 59.1 million square feet of mixed-use properties. Of these permissions, the company is currently constructing one million square feet of properties. The company was constructing two storage facilities in Toronto and one in Dorval at the time of its first-quarter earnings announcement, with management expecting them to open in the second quarter of this year. Additionally, it has also completed site preparation for three additional facilities, which the management expects to open in 2026. Moreover, the construction, leasing, and sales of its other properties are progressing well.

Given the rising demand for retail space and the company’s solid retention rate, I anticipate the company will continue to experience a healthy occupancy rate and net operating income growth from its existing properties in the coming years, which will drive its financial performance and cash flows. These solid performances could help the company continue to reward its shareholders with healthy monthly dividends.

Investors’ takeaway

Supported by its healthy first-quarter performance, SmartCentres has delivered a total shareholder return of 5.5% this year. Additionally, the company’s valuation appears attractive, with its next-12-month price-to-earnings and price-to-book multiples at 19.7 and 0.9, respectively. Given its solid financial performances, stable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, I expect SmartCentres to continue paying dividends at a healthier rate, thereby making it an ideal buy for income-seeking investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants deserve to be on your radar today.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Manulife Financial: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Joey Frenette

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) stock has been hot and it's still a great name to watch.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Dividend Stocks

1 CRA-Friendly Stock Delivering Decades of Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only is this dividend stock essential, it's growing! Making it a top choice on the TSX today.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

6.3 Percent Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

High yield, consistent growth, and a future-focused strategy – that’s why I’m holding this dependable dividend stock for the long…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks long-term investors can get behind to amplify their returns over a multi-decade time…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

1 Top-Notch Canadian Stock Down 38% to Buy for Fast Dividends

| Kay Ng

This top Canadian stock could pay off handsomely in the long run for investors buying on dips.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock to Buy if the CRA Tightens TFSA Rules

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one thing we all need, it's food. And that's why this dividend stock is a perfect investment.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Sky Rocket With a Rate Cut

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Having trouble sleeping at night over your investments? Then consider these two for a passive income portfolio.

Read more »