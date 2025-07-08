Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Own for Decades

RRSP Investors: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Own for Decades

These TSX giants deserve to be on your radar today.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors who missed the big rally off the April market pullback are wondering which top TSX dividend stocks might still be good to buy for a self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on total returns.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) trades near $141 per share at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $180 at one point last year, so investors have a chance to buy the rail operator on a meaningful pullback.

The decline in 2024 largely occurred due to operational issues caused by labour strikes at both CN and key ports. This forced some customers to find alternative transport options. CN also had to contend with wildfires in Alberta last year that created delays across the rail network. The combined effect of the disruptions drove up expenses and reduced efficiency. CN still managed to deliver a small increase in revenue in 2024 compared to 2023, but profits declined due to the jump in expenses.

In 2025, the stock has been under pressure amid trade uncertainty. CN operates 20,000 route miles of tracks that cross Canada from the Pacific to the Atlantic and run down through the United States to the Gulf Coast. Investors are concerned that U.S. tariffs will cause a recession in both countries and potentially weaken the broader global economy. This would hurt demand for CN’s services.

Near-term volatility should be expected, but contrarian investors might want to start nibbling on the stock. A trade deal between Canada and the U.S. will eventually get done, and the economy appears to be holding up better than some analysts expected. Once there is clarity on trade terms, CN could pick up a new tailwind.

Management appears to be upbeat, expecting adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) to increase by 10% to 15% in 2025 compared to last year. The board raised the dividend by 5% for 2025, marking the 29th consecutive annual increase. CN is also buying back up to 20 million shares under the current stock repurchase plan.

Investors who buy CN at the current level can get a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) trades near $43.50 per share at the time of writing. The stock trended higher over the past three months after dipping below $35 in April, but is still well off the $55 it reached last year.

Falling oil prices over the past 12 months put pressure on the stock. Weak demand in China, concerns about the impacts of tariffs on the U.S. and Chinese economies, and rising supply have all been headwinds for oil prices. Geopolitical risks led to a spike in oil prices in recent weeks, but that didn’t last long.

Looking ahead, investors should anticipate ongoing volatility until there is more clarity on trade deals and their impact on economic conditions. That being said, CNRL might be oversold at this point. The company delivered solid Q1 2025 results. Record production and contributions from a US$6.5 billion acquisition are helping the company navigate lower oil prices. CNRL says its West Texas Intermediate (WTI) breakeven price is roughly US$40 to US$45 per barrel. Even at the current WTI price near US$68 the company is very profitable.

The energy producer has extensive natural gas operations that help offset volatility in the oil market. New liquified natural gas (LNG) export facilities in Canada will give CNRL access to international buyers in the next few years.

The board increased the dividend in each of the past 25 years. Investors who buy CNQ stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 5.4%.

The bottom line

CN and CNRL are industry leaders paying good dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some RRSP cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

A 7.2 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

SmartCentres REIT is an excellent investment for those seeking a healthy and stable monthly income.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Manulife Financial: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Joey Frenette

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) stock has been hot and it's still a great name to watch.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Dividend Stocks

1 CRA-Friendly Stock Delivering Decades of Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only is this dividend stock essential, it's growing! Making it a top choice on the TSX today.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

6.3 Percent Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

High yield, consistent growth, and a future-focused strategy – that’s why I’m holding this dependable dividend stock for the long…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks long-term investors can get behind to amplify their returns over a multi-decade time…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

1 Top-Notch Canadian Stock Down 38% to Buy for Fast Dividends

| Kay Ng

This top Canadian stock could pay off handsomely in the long run for investors buying on dips.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock to Buy if the CRA Tightens TFSA Rules

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one thing we all need, it's food. And that's why this dividend stock is a perfect investment.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Sky Rocket With a Rate Cut

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Having trouble sleeping at night over your investments? Then consider these two for a passive income portfolio.

Read more »