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2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Before the Crowd Piles In

These two TSX stocks could be worth buying before momentum investors show up, thanks to clear catalysts and reasonable valuations.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Leon’s is a profitable, cash-rich retailer trading around 11 times earnings, with room to gain share.
  • Cenovus has a fresh growth catalyst from the MEG deal and West White Rose, but oil prices can flip sentiment.
  • Both pay dividends, so you can get income while you wait for the thesis to play out.
10 stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy

The Smartest Canadian investors usually get there before the excitement does. Before the crowd piles in, I’d look for stocks with a clear catalyst, reasonable valuation, and a business that already shows some resilience. That can mean a steady consumer name that keeps compounding, an energy giant with a fresh growth trigger, or a smaller company where the market has not fully priced in the next step. Right now, these stocks offer it all.

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books

Source: Getty Images

LNF

Leon’s Furniture (TSX:LNF) sells furniture, appliances, mattresses, and electronics through Leon’s and The Brick, and it keeps proving that a boring business can still produce strong results. Over the last year, it benefited from improving furniture demand, better assortment, and lower financing costs as rates eased. In 2025, revenue rose 3.0% to $2.57 billion, same-store sales climbed 3.0%, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached $2.29. It also declared a special dividend of $0.50 per share on top of its regular payout.

That’s why it fits before the crowd piles in. Leon’s trades at only about 11 times trailing earnings, which still looks modest for a profitable retailer with strong liquidity of $603 million and improving margins. Management said it plans to keep investing in e-commerce and its store base to grow market share. The risk is simple enough. If consumer spending weakens, furniture sales can cool fast. But if the economy stays steady, this one looks like a quiet compounder that still hasn’t attracted enough attention.

CVE

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) looks more obvious, but it still has room to surprise. The Canadian integrated energy giant spent the last year getting bigger and stronger, highlighted by its acquisition of MEG Energy, which closed in November 2025. That deal added roughly 110,000 barrels per day of low-cost oil sands production, while the Canadian stock also kept moving its West White Rose project towards first oil in the second quarter of 2026. These are not tiny moves. They give Cenovus more scale and more growth at a time when energy investors still care about cash flow and operational efficiency.

The numbers already look solid. In the fourth quarter of 2025, upstream production jumped to 917,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), helped by MEG, while the Canadian stock returned $1.1 billion to shareholders in the quarter through buybacks and dividends. Management’s 2026 outlook calls for production of 945,000 to 985,000 boe/day, and its presentation points to a path to nearly 1.1 million boe/d by the end of 2028. The Canadian stock still trades at a fairly undemanding earnings multiple for a major producer. The risk, of course, is oil prices. If crude drops hard, sentiment can turn quickly. Even so, Cenovus looks built for a bigger move if energy stays supportive.

Bottom line

If I had to pick one steady value idea, I’d lean towards Leon’s. For a bigger catalyst, Cenovus looks hard to ignore. Both offer income that also can’t be ignored from a $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CVE$35.77195$0.80$156.00Quarterly$6,975.15
LNF$26.87260$0.96$249.60Quarterly$6,986.20

The crowd usually arrives after the easy part. These two look more interesting before that happens.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Leon's Furniture. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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