1 Monthly Dividend Stock Built to Handle Whatever 2025 Throws at Us

Some dividend stocks are built to run in bull markets. Others are built to survive storms. But very few can handle both with the kind of consistency Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) has shown. For investors searching for a dependable monthly dividend payer in 2025, this real estate investment trust (REIT) might be one of the few you can actually count on. Let’s get into why.

About DIR

Dream Industrial REIT is a Toronto-based trust focused on owning and operating high-quality industrial properties in key urban markets. As of writing, the stock trades at around $12. The trust offers a monthly dividend of $0.05833 per unit, translating to roughly $0.70 annually. With a recent closing price of $11.95, that works out to a yield of about 5.9%. More importantly, that yield is backed by reliable cash flow.

The trust’s operations span Canada, the U.S., and Europe, and it owns over 320 properties. This kind of diversification is exactly what gives the dividend stock its edge. In a year that’s already seen a mix of economic anxiety, stubborn inflation, and rate uncertainty, Dream Industrial’s portfolio continues to generate strong rent growth and stable occupancy levels.

Into earnings

In the first quarter of 2025, Dream Industrial reported net rental income of $91.7 million. That marked an increase of 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Funds from operations, arguably the most important measure of a REIT’s ability to pay distributions, came in at $0.26 per unit, up from $0.24 last year. This means the trust is not only maintaining its payout but doing so with a healthy buffer.

Another standout in the quarter was leasing. The REIT completed over 1.5 million square feet of leasing activity. Rental spreads on new and renewed leases reached highs of over 50% in Ontario and Québec. That means the dividend stock is signing new tenants at significantly higher rates than it was getting before, a clear sign of pricing power.

More to come

Dream Industrial has also been busy expanding. In early 2025, it completed more than $460 million in property acquisitions. These deals have added to both scale and long-term value, especially in markets like Germany and Ontario, where demand for industrial space remains high. Despite this spending, the trust maintains solid liquidity, about $750 million in available credit, giving it flexibility to act on more opportunities.

The trust is also actively preparing for the future. It’s working on solar installations for its rooftops and preparing select sites to support data centre infrastructure. These initiatives could boost returns and attract high-quality tenants in the years ahead, especially as energy and digital storage needs grow.

There was, however, a decline in net income year-over-year, falling from $74.6 million to $47.5 million. That drop was driven mainly by changes in property fair values, so paper losses, not cash-related issues. These accounting adjustments don’t affect the trust’s ability to pay distributions, and its funds from operations continue to rise.

Bottom line

So far in 2025, the market hasn’t fully rewarded the trust’s performance. The share price is still down from previous highs, making the yield even more attractive for new investors. While market sentiment might be holding it back, the fundamentals are telling a much stronger story. Meanwhile, right now, a $5,000 investment could bring in annual dividends of $299 each year, or about $25 monthly.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL DIR.UN $11.67 428 $0.70 $299.60 Monthly $4,993.56

Dream Industrial REIT isn’t going to double overnight. But that’s not the point. If you want dependable monthly income and a business model that can adapt to economic twists and turns, this dividend stock fits the bill. With a high yield, strong tenant demand, and smart capital deployment, it’s the kind of stock that doesn’t just survive tough years, it quietly thrives through them.