Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Put All My TFSA Room Into This ETF Paying 4.4% Every Month

I’d Put All My TFSA Room Into This ETF Paying 4.4% Every Month

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is a high yield fund with a lot to offer.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Author’s note: The ETF discussed in this article pays every month and has a 4.4% annual yield. The monthly yield is approximately 0.36%.

Would you put your entire portfolio in a single investment?

That might sound like a crazy thing to do, but if you count funds as “single assets,” then it isn’t the riskiest thing in the world.

Many exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are more diversified than most investors’ entire portfolios. For example, ETFs built on the ACWI All-World index typically have thousands of stocks in them. Putting all of your money into such a fund – depending on your risk tolerance and liquidity needs – might not be the craziest thing you could do.

With that in mind, here is a Canadian high-yield monthly pay ETF in which I would be comfortable investing my entire tax-free savings account (TFSA) if I could.

Vanguard’s high-yield Canadian ETF

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is a Canadian high yield ETF that invests in high-yield Canadian stocks. It has a $0.1916 monthly dividend, which means a $0.23 annualized payout. At today’s unit price of $52.33, these payouts provide a roughly 4.4% dividend yield. That’s a pretty decent yield for a highly diversified index fund. And, with VDY’s management expense ratio (MER) being just 0.22%, most of the income you earn from this ETF, you actually keep. So, VDY has some desirable characteristics.

Here’s how much dividend income you can get if you invest $50,000 – a sum that most Canadians have in TFSA room – in Vanguard’s Canadian High Dividend Fund:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Fund$52.33956$0.01916 per month ($0.23 per year)$18.317 per month ($220 per year)Monthly

Sectors represented

One of the best characteristics of Vanguard’s High Yield Canadian ETF is that it represents a wide variety of sectors. These include:

  • Financials
  • Energy
  • Utilities
  • Telecoms
  • And more.

Having all these sectors in VDY’s portfolio improves the fund’s diversification, which is key to reducing risk.

High diversification

Vanguard’s High Yield Canadian ETF is also highly diversified in numerical terms. It holds 60 stocks, which is more than its benchmark index holds (59). So, when you invest in VDY, you are not putting all of your eggs in one basket.

Valuation

VDY’s underlying portfolio stocks are cheap going by the standards of North American markets these days. Trading at 14.3 times earnings and 1.7 times book value, they are much cheaper than either the TSX Index or the S&P 500.

Low fees

Last but not least, Vanguard’s High Yield Canadian fund charges low fees. The management fee (compensation to fund managers) is 0.20% while the management expense ratio (MER), which includes execution costs, is 0.22%. These are both below average by the standards of funds as a whole, arguing that VDY is reasonably priced.

Foolish takeaway

Taking into account all of its holdings and characteristics, I’d feel safe having my entire portfolio invested in the VDY ETF. I do not actually have all of my money invested in it, or any other single asset: I have other opportunities I like better. But if I had all my money in VDY, I would sleep reasonably well at night.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Yielding Up to 8.5% to Buy and Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high dividend TSX stocks such as MCAN can help you generate a steady stream of passive income in…

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

Build Passive Income in Retirement With These 3 Canadian Dividend Gems

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Enbridge (TSX:ENB), Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF), and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) are dividend stocks worth…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’m Boosting My Annual Passive Income to +$6,000 Next Year

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) will add to my passive income in 2026.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Utility Stock That’s My Defensive Play

| Adam Othman

Here’s why I would always consider this TSX utility stock the best investment through thick and thin as a defensive…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $10,000 Into This TSX Utility Stock Before the Next Rate Announcement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks are some of the safest options out there!

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Makes Me Sleep Like a Baby Every Night

| Joey Frenette

Shares of Fortis (TSX:FTS) could help income investors get a great night's sleep even as the market feels toppier.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $5,000 in This 7.5% Monthly Dividend Stock Before the Market Catches On

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need some extra cash coming in? Then this dividend stock is the first place investors will want to look.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Canadian Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »