Member Login
Home » Investing » This Retail Stock Down 22% is My Consumer Discretionary Bet

This Retail Stock Down 22% is My Consumer Discretionary Bet

Pet Valu is an attractive specialty retail stock that’s benefitting from increased demand for everything pet related.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
Dog smiles with a big gold necklace

Source: Getty Images

What would you do for your pet? My dog Teddy gets the best of everything. Not because I have to spoil him, but because he is a cherished member of our family – one that we sacrifice both time and money for in order to keep him healthy and happy. Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET), the retail stock that I’ll discuss in this article, understands this sentiment.

Here’s why I like this consumer discretionary stock that’s actually down 22% from its 2023 highs despite steadily improving revenue and a positive outlook.

What is Pet Valu Holdings?

Pet Valu is a Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, with a total of 830 stores from coast to coast across Canada. The stores are mostly franchised and are among the best franchisee opportunities in Canada. This store network is complemented by a digital presence and a growing wholesale business.

This, in a nutshell, is the opportunity. Pet Valu is a retail stock that is considered to be a consumer discretionary stock. Yet, is it really a consumer discretionary stock when it’s selling food to keep our beloved pets alive? Do we really consider that discretionary? Isn’t there plenty of spending that we could and would gladly forgo in order to keep our pets alive and well?

This takes me to my next point. A quick fundamental analysis leads me to a bullish view of Pet Valu. The retailer is benefitting from what seems to be a renewed focus from society on not only keeping our pets alive, but keeping them in top condition. This means healthy and happy. I think many of us would spend a lot of money to achieve these goals. It reminds me of the mindset parents often have – highly motivated to keep our kids happy and willing to spend ridiculous amounts of money to make it happen.

A retail stock with heart

Against this backdrop, I see a lot of opportunity for a retailer like Pet Valu. And this is evident in the company’s results in the last four years. Since 2020, revenue has increased 69% to $1.1 billion in 2024. That equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. Also, net income increased 312% to $87 million in 2024. That’s a CAGR of 42.5%.

The opportunity comes in the demand from pet owners and what I expect will be their continued willingness to spend on their beloved pets. It also comes from more company-specific reasons such as Pet Valu’s continued expansion and operational initiatives that are driving cash flows and efficiencies.

For example, the retailer continues to expand its footprint. In the first quarter of 2025, seven new stores were opened. In the full year, the company plans to open 40 new stores to bring its store count 5% higher.

Beyond this, an expanded loyalty program and promotional program should continue to bring in customers. These initiatives have already resulted in record loyalty penetration, and increased traffic and basket size. We can expect these trends to continue.

Finally, PetValu is focused on key growth areas such as key consumables. For example, the dog culinary category is food for dogs that involves fresh, balanced meals with human-grade ingredients. It includes frozen, raw, and freeze-dried foods. Sales in this category increased 20% in the last quarter – evidence of the lengths that pet families are willing to go to keep their pets happy and healthy.

The bottom line

In closing, Pet Valu is a consumer discretionary stock that I would bet on. Changing attitudes towards pets are driving increased consumer investment in everything pet-related. Pets like my Teddy are increasingly seen as true members of our families and this has opened up consumers’ wallets. In turn, this has increased demand for high-quality pet food and products and has sparked a bullish secular trend for pet retailers like Pet Valu.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pet Valu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

What’s 1 Undervalued Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now?

| Joey Frenette

Avoid the risk of timing and buying corrections with this low-cost dividend stock.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two TSX dividend stocks could deliver stable cash flow and solid returns for decades.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Tech Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should consider owning top TSX stocks such as DCBO in their equity portfolio right now.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Energy Stocks

I’m Growing Very Bullish on This Canadian Energy Stock

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into what to make of Suncor's (TSX:SU) recent moves, and whether this top Canadian energy stock has more…

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

Build Passive Income in Retirement With These 3 Canadian Dividend Gems

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Enbridge (TSX:ENB), Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF), and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) are dividend stocks worth…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

What Are Some High-Growth Canadian Stocks to Buy Now?

| Sneha Nahata

These high-growth Canadian stocks have delivered exceptional capital gains, and their impressive upward trajectory is unlikely to slow down.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Yielding Up to 8.5% to Buy and Hold

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high dividend TSX stocks such as MCAN can help you generate a steady stream of passive income in…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’m Boosting My Annual Passive Income to +$6,000 Next Year

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) will add to my passive income in 2026.

Read more »