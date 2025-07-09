Member Login
Home » Investing » This Stock Makes Me Sleep Like a Baby Every Night

This Stock Makes Me Sleep Like a Baby Every Night

Shares of Fortis (TSX:FTS) could help income investors get a great night’s sleep even as the market feels toppier.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.

Source: Getty Images

Cautious investors know that it’s not just about punching your ticket to a stock that has the most promise of big gains over the near term. Indeed, trading hot stocks can certainly be thrilling, but once momentum turns and markets begin to show some signs of slowing down, long-term investors should have the types of core names that can help stabilize the portfolio when the stock market “ride” goes over a few rough patches. Indeed, the market won’t always provide investors with a smooth, paved uphill ride. Sometimes, there’s a pothole or two in the road alongside a few cracks in the asphalt.

Other times, you’ll need to go over a dirt road that’s full of stones and other huge dips. In any case, it’s up to investors to be ready to ride out such turbulent times so that one isn’t inclined to jump off the ride, perhaps right before things start to improve for the better. With the broad TSX Index staring at new all-time highs once again, I think pivoting towards some of the market’s safer names could be a wise move, especially if President Trump starts getting more aggressive with tariffs again. Indeed, maybe Liberation Day won’t be the scariest day of the year on the front of tariffs.

With Trump planning to impose 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea and new tariffs on other nations that could surge 40%, perhaps it wouldn’t be too out of the ordinary to expect another correction and maybe even a bear market at some point over the next 12 months. In any case, let’s check in on one of the top names that can help investors sleep like babies when the market gets a bit more volatile.

Fortis

Enter shares of Fortis (TSX:FTS), one of the steadiest utility plays to help form the defensive part of your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), FHSA (First Home Savings Account), or even your non-registered account (one that’s subject to taxes). Indeed, Fortis can be a real rock for your portfolio when the calls for a painful 10% correction grow a bit louder. The stock hasn’t been the biggest gainer in the past five years, with big swings in both directions and a very modest 23% gain in the past five years.

Despite the wild fluctuations experienced in the past couple of years, though, the dividend (currently yielding 3.78%) and the steady growth pace (think mid-single-digits) remain a top reason to stick with the name as shares begin to wake up again. So far this year, FTS stock has been heating up, now up over 7% year to date. With a mild 19.34 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple and a 0.34 beta, which entails less correlation to the rest of the market, Fortis stock seems like one of the “boring” names to stick with in case the TSX is in for more tariff turbulence or something else that’ll rattle markets in the second half now that valuations are quite a bit higher than just six months ago.

With a strong first quarter in the books and currency tailwinds riding behind the firm, I’d not sleep on the name after its latest 7% tumble from recent highs. It’s a bargain whose success, I believe, depends less on the state of the economy and how investors feel about the broad market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $10,000 Into This TSX Utility Stock Before the Next Rate Announcement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks are some of the safest options out there!

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $5,000 in This 7.5% Monthly Dividend Stock Before the Market Catches On

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need some extra cash coming in? Then this dividend stock is the first place investors will want to look.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Canadian Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

The 6% Monthly Dividend Stock That Never Disappoints Shareholders

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable 6% monthly dividend stock is one of the best long-term investments you can buy on the…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Built to Thrive, Even With Higher Interest Rates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We all worry still about interest rates, but these three Canadian stocks can help keep you on top.

Read more »

Beware of bad investing advice.
Dividend Stocks

The Government Benefit Mistake That Costs Canadians Millions

| Andrew Button

If you hold iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in a taxable account, you need to report the dividend income…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build a $1,000 Monthly Income Stream With Just These 2 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need some extra income, and don't we all, these are some of the best recommended stocks to buy…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

The Single Stock I’d Buy to Protect My TFSA During U.S. Trade Tensions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about trade tensions? Then get in on this company that will remain essential. No matter what.

Read more »