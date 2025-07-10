4 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

These Canadian stocks are a reliable source of passive income, consistently paying and even increasing their dividends year after year.

When considering reliable sources of passive income, dividend-paying stocks are often a top consideration. While no stock can guarantee perpetual payouts, some companies have earned investor trust by consistently delivering and even increasing their dividends year after year. These Canadian companies are typically large, well-established firms known as blue-chip stocks.

Against this background, here are four blue-chip dividend stocks every Canadian should own for reliable income.

Blue-chip dividend stock #1

With a 70-year streak of dividend payments and 30 consecutive years of increases, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the top blue-chip dividend stocks. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.943 per share, yielding 6.3%. Moreover, its payout ratio of 60–70% of distributable cash flow (DCF) is sustainable given its ability to consistently expand its cash flow through its resilient business model and a diversified income stream.

Enbridge’s vast pipeline network, power purchase agreements, long-term contracts, and low-risk customer agreements help shield it from commodity price swings, adding stability. Its investment in renewables and regulated utilities strengthens its earnings base. Combined with strategic acquisitions and high asset utilization, Enbridge is well-positioned to deliver consistent income and sustainable dividend growth for long-term investors.

Blue-chip dividend stock #2

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a dependable blue-chip stock for income investors seeking stability. Its vast rail network is vital to Canada’s supply chain, adding resilience to its business, ensuring stable demand, and steady revenue and earnings growth. This stability supports consistent dividend growth.

Notably, Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years, including a 5% increase for 2025. Moreover, it offers a current yield of 2.5%. The company’s focus on network expansion, diversifying exposure to multiple sectors, and improving operational efficiency positions it well to deliver continued earnings growth. With adjusted earnings per share (EPS) expected to grow 10–15% in 2025 and at a high single-digit pace through 2026, investors can count on Canadian National Railway for steady income.

Blue-chip dividend stock #3

Fortis (TSX:FTS), with a stellar track record of 51 consecutive years of dividend growth, is among the best Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks. Its diversified regulated utilities drive predictable cash flow, supporting its payouts. Moreover, its focus on electricity and gas transmission and distribution ensures stable, low-risk earnings, largely shielded from market volatility.

Looking ahead, Fortis plans to boost its rate base at an average annualized growth rate of 6.5%. This expansion will drive its low-risk earnings base and help support higher payouts. Management projects dividend growth of 4–6% annually through 2029. Moreover, it is yielding over 3.8% near the current market price.

Blue-chip dividend stock #4

Canada’s leading banks are among the most reliable dividend payers. Within the sector, Canada’s largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), is a dependable choice for steady dividend income. The financial services giant’s highly diversified revenue and client base, efficient cost management, solid asset quality, and sustained earnings growth drive its stock and dividend payouts. Over the past decade, Royal Bank has demonstrated a solid track record, increasing its earnings at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% and its dividend at a CAGR of 8%.

The strength in the bank’s core operations, driven by a growing loan book, a stable base of deposits, and ongoing improvements in operational efficiency, positions it well to pay and increase its dividend. Moreover, its strong balance sheet and solid risk management augur well for growth. Management is targeting dividend growth of around 7% annually over the medium term, and the current payout ratio of 40-50% suggests ample room for dividend growth while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.