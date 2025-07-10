After snapping a two-day slide, the TSX could build on gains at the open today with U.S. economic data, global trade developments, and earnings in focus.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 10

After declining for two consecutive sessions, Canadian stocks resumed their climb on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak with the latest Fed meeting minutes raising the possibility of more rate cuts to support the economy. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 69 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 26,972.

Although sharp declines in natural gas prices pressured energy stocks, solid gains in many other key sectors, including mining, technology, and real estate, were enough to keep the TSX index in positive territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Fortuna Mining (TSX:FVI) surged 5% to $9 apiece, making it one of the top-performing TSX stocks for the day. This rally in FVI stock came after the precious metals mining firm posted solid second-quarter production results, with 71,229 gold equivalent ounces produced from its ongoing operations in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, and Peru.

Fortuna’s Séguéla mine in West Africa led the performance with nearly 38,200 ounces of gold, keeping the company on track to hit the upper end of its 2025 guidance. Investors also appeared to welcome Fortuna’s successful divestment of non-core assets and continued operational efficiency at its Lindero and Caylloma mines. After the recent gains, FVI stock is up 46% on a year-to-date basis.

Endeavour Silver, First Majestic Silver, and Orla Mining were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 4.4%.

On the flip side, Ero Copper, Open Text, Energy Fuels, and Capstone Copper plunged by at least 3.5% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Ivanhoe Mines, TD Bank, TC Energy, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were trading on a slightly positive note in early Thursday activity, which could support a continued rebound in the TSX index at the open today.

In addition to the weekly jobless claims data from the U.S. this morning, Canadian investors may want to monitor any fresh global trade or tariff developments.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed Aritzia and Richelieu Hardware will announce their latest quarterly results today, keeping their shares in focus during the session.

