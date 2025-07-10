Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 10

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 10

After snapping a two-day slide, the TSX could build on gains at the open today with U.S. economic data, global trade developments, and earnings in focus.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

After declining for two consecutive sessions, Canadian stocks resumed their climb on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak with the latest Fed meeting minutes raising the possibility of more rate cuts to support the economy. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 69 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 26,972.

Although sharp declines in natural gas prices pressured energy stocks, solid gains in many other key sectors, including mining, technology, and real estate, were enough to keep the TSX index in positive territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Fortuna Mining (TSX:FVI) surged 5% to $9 apiece, making it one of the top-performing TSX stocks for the day. This rally in FVI stock came after the precious metals mining firm posted solid second-quarter production results, with 71,229 gold equivalent ounces produced from its ongoing operations in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, and Peru.

Fortuna’s Séguéla mine in West Africa led the performance with nearly 38,200 ounces of gold, keeping the company on track to hit the upper end of its 2025 guidance. Investors also appeared to welcome Fortuna’s successful divestment of non-core assets and continued operational efficiency at its Lindero and Caylloma mines. After the recent gains, FVI stock is up 46% on a year-to-date basis.

Endeavour Silver, First Majestic Silver, and Orla Mining were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 4.4%.

On the flip side, Ero Copper, Open Text, Energy Fuels, and Capstone Copper plunged by at least 3.5% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Ivanhoe Mines, TD Bank, TC Energy, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were trading on a slightly positive note in early Thursday activity, which could support a continued rebound in the TSX index at the open today.

In addition to the weekly jobless claims data from the U.S. this morning, Canadian investors may want to monitor any fresh global trade or tariff developments.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed Aritzia and Richelieu Hardware will announce their latest quarterly results today, keeping their shares in focus during the session.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Aritzia, and Open Text. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Richelieu Hardware. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 9

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX volatility may persist today as investors weigh tariff-driven copper gains against falling precious metals and Fed policy cues.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 8

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX may struggle for direction today as global trade tensions and domestic PMI data shape market tone.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After another record close on Friday, the TSX could open lower today as metals weaken and investors eye upcoming trade…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 4

| Jitendra Parashar

After topping 27,000 for the first time, the TSX today may drift sideways amid light volume and the U.S. Independence…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 3

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX at record levels, focus moves to U.S. job data today, as markets south of the border shut…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 2

| Jitendra Parashar

After closing the second quarter at a record high, the TSX may climb further at the open today with oil…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Tech Stocks

How to Allocate $5,000 Across 5 Promising Market Sectors

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Got $5,000 in your investment account? Here's how to deploy it across five promising sectors for potentially solid returns

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stock Market

How to Invest $10,000 for Growth in an Uncertain Economy

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about an economic downturn? Check out these Canadian stocks that could deliver resilient returns over the long…

Read more »