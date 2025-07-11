A $25,000 Blueprint to Building a TFSA Filled With Cash

When it comes to building a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) that actually pays you, the best strategy often starts with simplicity. You don’t need dozens of stocks or constant trading – just a smart combination of high-yield companies with strong fundamentals. If I were starting today with $25,000, I’d split it across three TSX stocks: BCE (TSX:BCE), Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN), and Exchange Income (TSX:EIF). These aren’t momentum plays. They’re income machines. And together, they can form a blueprint for a TFSA that pays you consistently in cash.

BCE

Let’s start with BCE. This telecom giant has been around for generations and is still one of Canada’s most reliable dividend stocks. It recently reported a strong rebound in free cash flow for the first quarter of 2025. Net earnings rose to $683 million, a 49.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Operating revenue came in at $5.9 billion, down 1.3% year over year, but the real story was cash generation.

Free cash flow rose to $798 million, compared to $85 million a year earlier. BCE’s new dividend policy targets a payout of 40% to 55% of free cash flow, which should help it protect the dividend through future cycles. At the current share price, the yield is about 5.8%. Putting $10,000 into BCE alone could generate close to $580 a year, tax-free inside your TFSA.

AQN

Next on the list is Algonquin Power & Utilities. This utility has had a tough couple of years, but it’s starting to find its footing again. In the first quarter of 2025, Algonquin reported net earnings of US$95.4 million, a major swing from a loss of US$56.8 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue was US$692.4 million, down 6.1%, and adjusted net earnings climbed 39% to US$111.6 million.

It also beat expectations with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.14. The business remains focused on regulated utility operations, which tend to be more stable and less exposed to economic swings. With a recent share price around $7.86 and a quarterly dividend of $0.093, Algonquin offers an annual yield of roughly 4.8%. Allocating $10,000 to Algonquin would produce about $480 in annual income.

EIF

Finally, I’d round out the TFSA with Exchange Income. EIF might not be as well-known as the other two, but it’s one of the steadiest monthly payers on the TSX. The dividend stock operates in aviation and manufacturing, often in markets that don’t get much attention.

In the first quarter of 2025, it posted record revenue of $668 million, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $130 million, and net earnings of $7 million, up from $5 million the year before. Adjusted net earnings doubled to $14 million. The dividend is paid monthly and currently yields around 5.5%. A $5,000 investment in EIF could generate around $275 annually, paid out in monthly cheques.

Bottom line

Of course, nothing is guaranteed. BCE still faces regulatory pressure and changing telecom habits. Algonquin is working to rebuild investor trust. EIF is tied to cyclical industries that could be hit during a downturn. But each of these companies has demonstrated the ability to manage through tough environments while maintaining or recovering dividends.

In a market where many investors chase short-term gains, building a TFSA focused on cash income can feel old school. But it works. The combination of reliable yield, reasonable risk, and tax-free growth can be incredibly powerful over time. With just three stocks, $25,000, and a bit of patience, you could set yourself up with a TFSA that keeps the cheques rolling in no matter what the market is doing.