Ivanhoe Mines: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Ivanhoe Mines: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Here’s what to consider before trading Ivanhoe Mines stock this month. Watch out for July 30th!

Brian Paradza, CFA
A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) is painting a picture of explosive growth in 2025. Record second-quarter copper output, near-record zinc production, and a massive palladium-nickel-platinum project nearing its grand debut – it sounds like an investor’s dream. Yet, the TSX mining stock sits 36% lower this year and trades nearly half off its 2024 peak, appearing potentially undervalued. This stark contrast makes Ivanhoe stock a fascinating, yet complex, puzzle for Canadian investors right now. So, what’s the best move for July: buy, sell, or hold?

The bull case: Ivanhoe Mines’s growth engines firing up

There’s no denying Ivanhoe Mines’ operational momentum in 2025. The company’s July 8th second-quarter (Q2) production report delivered fireworks. Its Kamoa-Kakula complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) churned out a record 112,009 tonnes of copper. While output from the flagship Phase 1 and 2 concentrators dipped due to seismic activity at Kakula, the newer Phase 3 concentrator smashed records, operating 30% above its design capacity. Something good is taking shape here.

Meanwhile, Ivanhoe’s Kipushi zinc mine in the DRC milled a record 153,342 tonnes of ore, producing a near-record 41,788 tonnes of zinc at stellar average grades. A debottlenecking program underway promises even higher output in the second half of 2025.

Most noteworthy is the mining company’s Platreef project in South Africa, which remains firmly on track for first production during the fourth quarter of this year. Management envisions Platreef becoming the world’s largest, lowest-cost producer of platinum-group metals (PGMs), nickel, copper, and gold. Bay Street analysts project Ivanhoe’s revenue could skyrocket 10-fold in 2025, from US$40 million last year to over US$400 million, driven by production and sales ramp-ups.

The DRC asset’s brand-new, on-site copper smelter is scheduled to start heating up in September, with first copper anode production expected in October. This eliminates third-party processing costs and potentially boosts margins.

Furthermore, recent copper price surges, fueled partly by trade policy noise (like potential U.S. tariffs), provide a favourable near-term tailwind.

The bear case: Risks still loom large

However, beneath Ivanhoe Mines’s impressive production figures lie significant challenges that explain the stock’s weakness. The seismic event at Kakula in May was a major setback, forcing a temporary shift to mining lower-grade areas and impacting Q2 performance. While recovery plans are progressing, the path back to full, high-grade mining is still unfolding. Accessing the richest copper zones on Kakula’s western side is only expected towards year-end.

Financially, Ivanhoe is still in the investment phase, where business risk is highest. The company has yet to generate a positive gross profit, and cash flow from operations remains negative. A massive US$750 million debt added during the first quarter weighs on its balance sheet. Until Platreef is fully online and Kamoa-Kakula consistently operates at peak capacity post-recovery, Ivanhoe isn’t a “de-risked” mining stock, yet.

The mining stock remains highly sensitive to operational hiccups and commodity price swings. Execution risk is ever-present, especially with three major projects advancing simultaneously across different countries.

The reliance on “income from equity investment” prior to 2025, while not detailed in the recent reports, also reminds us that core mining revenue is still relatively new.

Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Ivanhoe Mines stock is a Hold for now. It offers a compelling, high-growth narrative backed by world-class assets with significant potential for exponential revenue growth this year and beyond. Shares could soar if Platreef hits its year-end targets and Kakula recovers fully.

However, the current picture is one of transition and lingering risk. The seismic impact, negative cash flow, and significant debt demand respect. The upcoming second-quarter financial results on July 30th are crucial. Investors need to watch cash burn and capital expenditure, and be encouraged by Ivanhoe’s path to profitability as the mining business graduates to positive gross profits and works towards cash flow positive operations.

Given near-term uncertainties and the proximity of Ivanhoe’s earnings date (July 30th), jumping in aggressively right now may feel premature for most investors. The prudent move is to Hold.

If you already own Ivanhoe, the long-term potential likely still warrants staying invested. If you’ve been watching from the sidelines, use the next two weeks to dig into the business’s fundamentals and look for signs that operational recovery is accelerating and the financial strain is manageable.

Confirmation of progress this month end could make late summer or early fall a more strategic entry point into this high-risk, potentially high-reward mining stock. The story is exciting, but July demands patience before placing your next bet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

