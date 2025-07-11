Member Login
Home » Investing » The 2.9% Yield That Turns Market Crashes Into Buying Opportunities

The 2.9% Yield That Turns Market Crashes Into Buying Opportunities

This long-term federal government bond ETF could stand to win big if the market crashes.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

When markets crash, most assets fall in tandem. Even the so-called safe havens like put options, long volatility products, often carry what’s known as negative carry: you’re paying to hold them in hopes they’ll spike during a crisis. One rare exception could be the BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF (TSX:ZFL).

This fund struggled in 2022 as interest rates spiked, but it was one of the few assets that went green during the COVID crash in March 2020. ZFL remains one of the most accessible market crash hedges available, and it pays you a steady yield while you wait.

What ZFL Owns and Why It Matters

ZFL tracks the FTSE TMX Canada Long Term Federal Bond Index, which includes bonds with maturities greater than 10 years. These aren’t just any bonds, though. They’re typically issued or backed by the Government of Canada or its AAA-rated agencies, making them among the safest credit exposures you can find.

The ETF’s current portfolio is heavily weighted toward very long-term maturities. About 10.7% of its holdings mature in 10 to 15 years, 6.1% in 15 to 20 years, 12.9% in 20 to 25 years, 36.8% in 25 to 30 years, and 33.6% beyond 30 years. This extreme interest rate sensitivity is what gives ZFL its power in a downturn.

How ZFL Can Deliver in a Market Crash

The secret weapon here is ZFL’s duration, which currently sits at 17.2 years. Duration measures how sensitive a bond’s price is to changes in interest rates. A crash typically drives investors into safe assets, which pushes long-term interest rates down.

Because long bonds like those in ZFL move inversely to rates, a fall in yields during a panic could send ZFL’s price soaring. We saw this in March 2020. As equities collapsed and central banks cut rates aggressively, long-dated government bonds rallied. ZFL was one of the few ETFs in Canada with a positive return that month.

What If the Market Doesn’t Crash?

ZFL isn’t just a doomsday tool. Even in normal conditions, it serves a role as a diversifier in a balanced portfolio. It doesn’t move in sync with equities, making it useful for smoothing out volatility if you rebalance your portfolio.

The ETF pays a 2.9% yield, distributed monthly, and only charges a 0.22% expense ratio. While long bonds do come with interest rate risk, holding ZFL in a registered account or as a complement to equity-heavy portfolios can add some much-needed ballast.

Bottom line: ZFL is a rare tool that not only acts as a shock absorber when the market breaks, but also provides income while doing it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

Dream of Owning a Restaurant? These 2 Food Stocks Are a Far Savvier Investment

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Kitchen nightmares exist for a reason. These TSX restaurant royalties are better picks.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Income Fund Pays You $0.10 Per Share Just to Hold It

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

EIT.UN has maintained its steady distribution streak for over a decade now.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

A $25,000 Blueprint to Building a TFSA Filled With Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's how to build your TFSA with a smart combination of high-yield companies with strong fundamentals.

Read more »

Hiker with backpack hiking on the top of a mountain
Investing

2 Canadian Growth Stocks That Literally Turn Trash Into Profit

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two garbage companies are growing earnings at above-average rates.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

This Stock Down 14% Is My Hold-Forever Investment

| Sneha Nahata

The pullback in this high-growth Canadian stock is a buying opportunity for investors seeking outsized returns in the long term.

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Dividend Stocks

7% Monthly Income! This Dividend Stock Is Recession-Proof

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

A cheap, defensive dividend stock that's once again ready to benefit from strong healthcare industry fundamentals.

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Retirement

What’s the Best Way to Invest $30,000 for Retirement?

| Kay Ng

Investing for retirement security is a balancing act between investing for long-term growth and your needs for cash.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

New Gold: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

New Gold is a TSX mining stock that has returned over 100% to shareholders in the last 12 months. Is…

Read more »