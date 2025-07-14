1 Magnificent Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

While it might be on the uptick again, this magnificent TSX growth stock still is a steal for investors seeking bargains on the stock market.

There is no shortage of stocks to pick for your self-directed investment portfolios, especially when the market has a good bullish momentum going. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is the Canadian stock market’s benchmark index, is up by 24.5% from its 52-week low.

The summertime rally seems to be in full swing, and the next few weeks might get really hot for several growth stocks on the TSX. Many of the top recovering growth stocks are those that plenty of investors left behind amid tariff-related uncertainties hitting the market.

When the market is flirting with all-time highs, like it is right now, it might be a little worrying to invest due to the fear of a bear run wiping away all your gains.

Enjoying lasting success as a stock market investor doesn’t mean making the best of short-term price movements on the market that fluctuate every few weeks. To amass the kind of generational wealth many successful people strive for, you must adopt a long-term perspective on stock market investing.

Against this backdrop, here is a stock that I would advise people with the stomach to handle a little risk to consider for their self-directed investment portfolios.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a $203.03 billion market-cap Canadian e-commerce platform developer that took the TSX by storm when it went public. The hyper-volatile, hyper-growth stock rapidly became the biggest publicly-traded company on the TSX by market cap, replacing one of the long-standing TSX giants. However, a meltdown in the global tech sector saw it fall far from grace in 2022 to more reasonable levels.

Since its decline, Shopify stock has constantly been working on recovering to better heights. The company itself, however, is not a bad business. Shopify is leveraging the global shift toward omnichannel platforms. Shopify is also integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline operations and boost profitability.

The company’s performance shows how well it has been doing recently. In the first quarter of this fiscal year, Shopify reported an impressive 27% year-over-year jump in revenue, and its free cash flow margin increased by 15% in the same period.

Shopify is also accelerating its B2B, offline, and international operations growth, painting a prettier picture for the tech stock in the long run.

Foolish takeaway

If the company’s revenues continue growing by 20-25% each year, and it gets closer to being profitable, the stock might be trading for much higher than it is today. Will it possibly reach its previously achieved all-time high valuations? It is possible to see that, but not without considerable bumps along the way.