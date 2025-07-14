Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks With Ultra Safe Dividend Yields

2 Canadian Stocks With Ultra Safe Dividend Yields

These dividend stocks have never reduced or paused their payouts. Further, they have been consistently increasing their dividends.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Some Canadian companies stand out for their rock-solid dividend payouts. These ultra-safe dividend stocks have secured yields that are backed by solid fundamentals, consistent cash flow, sustainable payouts, and healthy balance sheets, making them dependable even during economic downturns.

Thus, for investors seeking reliable income, here are two ultra-safe dividend stocks to consider now.  These stocks have never reduced or stopped their payouts. Further, they have been consistently increasing their dividends.

However, it’s important to remember that while these dividend stocks are known for their stability, no payout is ever 100% guaranteed, and every investment carries some level of risk.

Dividend stock #1

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the top Canadian dividend stocks with an ultra-safe yield. This oil and natural gas production company is known for reliable payouts and consistent dividend increases.

Its diversified portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets and low maintenance capital spending generates substantial free cash flow, even in volatile commodity price environments. Moreover, its break-even cost to sustain operations and dividends remains low. This acts as a cushion in downturns and fuels growth during an upswing.

Thanks to its high-quality assets and efficient operating structure, the energy giant has increased its quarterly dividend for 25 consecutive years. Moreover, Canadian Natural’s dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% during this period. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.588 per share, reflecting a high and ultra-safe yield of 5.4%.

Canadian Natural also continues to shore up its balance sheet. It is focusing on reducing net debt and has lowered it by $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025. Moreover, with approximately $5.1 billion in available liquidity as of March 31, the company is well-positioned to pursue opportunistic acquisitions or further enhance shareholder value.

Its solid asset base, low-cost structure, and efficient operations will drive its free cash flow generation and return on capital. In addition, its large inventory of low-capital-intensity projects positions the company well for sustained future growth.

Dividend stock #2

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another reliable stock to earn an ultra-safe yield. It operates a diverse portfolio of regulated utility businesses, which generate predictable cash flow regardless of economic conditions. Moreover, Fortis is mainly an energy delivery company, with 93% of its assets tied to transmission and distribution. These businesses are low-risk and generate predictable earnings and cash flows.

Thanks to its defensive business model and low-risk earnings, this utility company has consistently paid and increased its dividends for decades. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Fortis increased its dividend by 4.2% to $0.615 per share, marking its 51st consecutive year of dividend hikes. Its payout ratio has remained comfortably sustainable, with an adjusted 73% payout in 2024 and an average of 76% over the past five years. Based on its current payouts, Fortis offers investors a secure yield of 3.8%.

Looking ahead, Fortis’s $26 billion five-year capital plan will expand its transmission infrastructure and position it well to capitalize on energy transition opportunities. Moreover, it will expand the company’s rate base.

Management expects the company’s rate base to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the next five years, which will bolster its low-risk earnings and support projected dividend growth of 4% to 6% annually over that period.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

Algonquin: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Should you buy, sell, or hold Algonquin (TSX:AQN). Here, we try to answer that question for prospective and current investors.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock Down 20% That Might Be Too Cheap to Ignore

| Andrew Walker

This Canadian energy giant might be oversold right now.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Double Even During Market Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While growth stocks ride volatility, this dependable, dividend-paying stock could double your money over time.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

What Are Some Good Energy Stocks to Buy Now?

| Joey Frenette

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) and another great oil bet that could pay huge dividends.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is up 17% in the past three months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

I’m Buying This Dividend Stock During a Dip for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for dividend-paying utility stocks for predictable returns and steady growth? This is one of the most reliable names in…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Energy Stocks Ready for the Next Oil Bull Market

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to best play a resurgence in TSX energy stocks? Here are three of the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Energy Stock Down 21% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is down, but investors shouldn't give up on the name just yet.

Read more »