Why $7,000 Invested This Way Could Grow Immensely

Why $7,000 Invested This Way Could Grow Immensely

With earnings season upon us once again, consider these stocks already showing strong results.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Investing $7,000 across three TSX stocks like Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), CCL Industries (TSX:CCL.B), and MDA (TSX:MDA) might seem bold. But this mix could really grow your portfolio over time. Each TSX stock plays a different role: fashion growth, industrial packaging, and space tech innovation. Let’s explore why this trio could deliver serious gains, but also where the bumps might lie.

The stocks

Aritzia is a Canadian fashion powerhouse known for its high-end women’s clothing. Its recent quarterly results show remarkable momentum. In the first quarter of Fiscal 2026, ended June 1, 2025, Aritzia reported net revenue of $663.3 million, up 33% year-over-year, and net income of $42.4 million, a 167.7% increase, translating to $0.36 per diluted share. Still, fashion trends are fickle and consumer spending can shift on a dime. It’s not risk-free, but right now it’s riding a wave of retail strength.

CCL Industries is a global leader in packaging solutions. It’s less flashy than Aritzia, but what it lacks in glamour, it makes up for in stability. CCL Industries reported first-quarter sales of $1.9 billion, up 8.6% from $1.7 billion a year earlier, and net income of $207.4 million, up 7.9% year-over-year. Market chatter says insiders have recently bought shares, which suggests confidence. Still, global supply chain disruptions or rising material costs could dent margins. It’s a solid core holding, but growth might stay moderate.

MDA is the high-flying space tech angle. It designs satellites, robotic arms, and advanced sensors. MDA Space’s shares jumped 156.3% in 2024, making it one of the top three performers on the TSX Composite Index last year. The space sector is hot, and MDA’s technology gives it strong exposure. However, space tech also depends on government contracts and regulatory support, both of which can be unpredictable. If federal budgets tighten or projects get delayed, the stock could wobble.

An ideal investment

Here’s one way I’d split $7,000: put $3,000 into Aritzia, $2,000 into CCL, and $2,000 into MDA. Aritzia covers lifestyle growth, CCL provides industrial stability, and MDA gives you that futuristic upside. Aritzia is showing strong top-and bottom-line growth but remains sensitive to consumer trends. CCL offers less risk but slower returns. MDA brings high potential, yet also higher volatility.

Smart investors need to challenge every assumption. Aritzia could hit a slowdown if consumer spending weakens or weather hurts foot traffic. CCL might get squeezed if raw material prices rise or new competition emerges. MDA could face delays in satellite launches or a shift in government spending priorities.

Despite these risks, this trio offers a broad theme mix tied to real growth stories of retail, manufacturing, and space tech. Holding all three balances potential returns with stability. You’re not overloading on one sector or theme. That’s important when you only have $7,000 to invest and diversification counts.

Bottom line

In short, investing $7,000 this way isn’t reckless, it’s strategic. You get exposure to established consumer trends, industrial demand, and cutting-edge tech. You’re not gambling it all on one idea. Instead, you’re betting on three different growth engines. Some may run faster, some slower, but together they could really move your portfolio. Just be ready to adjust as the story unfolds.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends CCL Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

