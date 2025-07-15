Member Login
Could Google’s US$3 Billion Bet Supercharge Brookfield Renewable Stock?

A powerful new partnership with Google could give Brookfield Renewable stock the boost investors have been waiting for.

Jitendra Parashar
Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) shares popped over 4% after announcing a major partnership with Alphabet’s Google — a deal that could mark a defining moment in the company’s clean energy journey. The TSX-listed Brookfield Renewable stock now trades at $36.60 per share, pushing its market cap to nearly $10 billion.

So, what’s behind this Google-Brookfield Renewable agreement? And could this really be the start of a bigger rally for Brookfield Renewable stock? Let’s break it down.

The biggest hydro deal of its kind just went live

Google and Brookfield Renewable just inked the world’s largest corporate hydroelectric agreement – a move that could be seen as transformational, given its scale. The two giants have entered a hydro framework agreement, giving Google the ability to tap up to 3,000 megawatts of hydroelectric power from Brookfield’s assets across the U.S. For a sense of scale, that’s more than double the power needs of a major city.

The first contracts under the agreement have already secured US$3 billion in long-term deals for Brookfield’s Holtwood and Safe Harbor facilities in Pennsylvania. For Brookfield, these 20-year contracts not only lock in stable cash flows but also reflect how major tech players are choosing reliable hydro over variable wind or solar.

Also, the agreement is likely to give Brookfield Renewable the flexibility to expand into other U.S. regions and opens the door to more deals as demand for clean, reliable power accelerates.

Beyond Google: A bigger growth story is unfolding

Sure, this new Brookfield-Google hydro deal is a headline grabber, but it’s just one piece of a much broader strategy. Notably, Brookfield Renewable is aggressively scaling its portfolio with smart, value-driven acquisitions. It recently agreed to acquire National Grid Renewables – a move that brings in over 3,900 megawatts of solar and battery projects, with another 30,000 megawatts in the pipeline.

Earlier this year, it also completed the privatization of Neoen, adding to its solar and offshore wind exposure. These moves are focused not only on growth but on acquiring quality assets at attractive prices.

The company’s strong balance sheet also helps it stay ahead of the pack. With US$4.5 billion in liquidity, Brookfield has the edge to jump on promising opportunities without hesitation.

Does Brookfield Renewable stock have more room to run?

Brookfield Renewable stock has gained nearly 17.5% over the past three months. At this market price, it also offers an attractive 5.8% annualized dividend yield – a solid incentive for income-focused investors. However, the stock still trades about 14% below its 52-week high, making it look even more attractive to buy for the long term.

With a diversified, inflation-protected portfolio and a consistent capital recycling model, it continues to grow even in choppy markets. Combine that with its strong fundamentals and rising clean energy demand from major tech firms, and Brookfield Renewable stock starts to look more like a long-term winner than a speculative stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

