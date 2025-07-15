Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » This Banking Giant Yields 5.6% and Dominates the Canadian Market

This Banking Giant Yields 5.6% and Dominates the Canadian Market

This TSX bank ETF is in a league of its own.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
open vault at bank

Source: Getty Images

This isn’t another deep dive into one of the Big Five banks. Instead, let’s look at a unique exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives you exposure to Canada’s largest banks while taking a different approach: one that aims to enhance both performance and income.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSX:HCAL) manages over $600 million in assets and has quietly outperformed many of its peers thanks to some structural advantages built into the fund.

For income-focused investors who want higher yields without chasing riskier assets, HCAL offers something a little different. Here’s what you need to know.

What is HCAL?

At its core, HCAL tracks the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index. That means it holds a fixed basket of Canada’s largest banks and weights them equally, rather than based on their size in the market.

This equal-weight strategy helps balance risk across the sector and ensures that no single bank dominates the portfolio. For a small sector like Canadian banking, equal weighting can lead to better diversification and more consistent returns compared to a market-cap-weighted approach.

But HCAL doesn’t stop there. The ETF also uses modest leverage at 1.25 times the underlying portfolio. This isn’t the kind of leverage you see in daily-reset trading ETFs, though.

Instead, it functions more like a built-in margin loan, where the fund borrows to slightly increase exposure to its holdings. The idea is to boost income and long-term total returns, while still holding a simple, buy-and-hold portfolio of dividend-paying bank stocks.

This structure allows HCAL to offer more income than a plain-vanilla bank ETF while keeping the strategy relatively straightforward. It doesn’t rely on derivatives or options. Just traditional stock exposure with a small amount of leverage layered on top.

HCAL income potential

HCAL pays a monthly distribution of $0.1270 per share, which, at the current share price, works out to an approximate yield of 5.6%. This is calculated by taking the monthly payout, multiplying it by 12, and dividing by the current share price. It’s a forward-looking projection assuming the current payout stays constant.

That yield can fluctuate. If the underlying banks raise their dividends, HCAL’s income could grow over time. However, if interest rates rise and borrowing costs increase, the leverage used by the fund could weigh on returns or lead to a trimmed payout.

Still, for investors who want enhanced exposure to Canadian banks and a higher-than-average yield, HCAL offers a long-term income play designed to squeeze a little more juice out of one of Canada’s most dependable sectors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now, Even if the Markets Drop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With energy, banks and mining on your side, these are some of the best buys when the market dips.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is up more than 30% in 2025. Are additional gains on the way?

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Bank Stocks

1 Canadian Bank Stock That Smart Money Is Buying

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A surging Big Bank stock is a smart buy for value and income investors in the second half of 2025.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Financial Stock Down 15 Percent to Buy and Hold for Life

| Jitendra Parashar

As traditional bank stocks surge higher, this non-prime lender is still catching up. And that’s exactly what makes it interesting…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Bank Stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is up 17% from the April low. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy and Forget

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX bank stocks such as EQB can help you generate outsized gains and beat the market over the…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

National Bank of Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This big bank stock is a sound option for income investors in July for its positive momentum and strong showing…

Read more »

Asset Management
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Royal Bank of Canada vs Toronto-Dominion Bank?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank and TD Bank are on a roll. Is one still undervalued?

Read more »