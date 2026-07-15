Beware: The CRA Could Ask You to Return 3 Cash Benefits

A CRA deposit can feel like free money, but if your profile changes, it can quickly become money you owe back.

Benefit payments like the CCB, CGEB, and advanced CWB can be recalculated, creating debts the CRA may recover from future payments.

A Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) deposit feels so, so great. That is, until it turns into a CRA bill.

That’s the part many Canadians forget. Government benefits can feel like found money, especially when groceries, rent, school costs, and summer spending all seem to arrive wearing steel-toed boots. Yet some payments can change after the CRA recalculates your file.

The CRA says tax refunds, benefit payments, and credit payments may be applied to outstanding balances. It also says Canadians should report changes in circumstances as soon as possible to avoid creating benefit debt. Very fun, if your idea of fun is paperwork with consequences. So, what should Canadians keep an eye on?

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Beneficial benefits

The first benefit to watch is the Canada Child Benefit (CCB). If a recalculation shows you received too much CCB, the CRA can send a notice showing the amount owing. It may also keep part or all of future CCB payments, income tax refunds, or other CRA-administered benefits until the debt is repaid.

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That can happen when a child no longer lives with you, custody changes, income changes, marital status changes, or information on file no longer matches your real life. The CRA specifically says you must tell it right away if a child is no longer in your care to avoid overpayments and requests to pay back benefits.

The second benefit is the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (CGEB), which replaced the GST/HST credit in July 2026. If the CRA recalculates your CGEB and finds an overpayment, it will send a notice with a remittance voucher. The CRA can also keep future benefit payments or tax refunds until the balance is repaid.

The third is the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit (CWB). The CRA uses family income, working income, marital status, province or territory, eligible dependants, and disability tax credit status to calculate the CWB. Eligible recipients can receive up to 50% of the benefit through advance payments, but those amounts still connect back to the tax return and eligibility rules.

Get on top of it

So what should Canadians do with benefit money? First, do not invest cash you may need to return. Keep records, read CRA notices, and update marital status, custody, address, residency, and income information quickly. Yes, it’s boring, but so are seatbelts. They still work.

Once you know money is yours to keep, then investing can make sense. That is where Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) deserves attention. BNS stock is one of Canada’s Big Six banks, with operations in Canadian banking, international banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It is not a benefits replacement, but a way to turn surplus cash into long-term income after the bills, emergency fund, and CRA obligations are handled.

Numbers don’t lie

The dividend case looks useful for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors. BNS stock’s dividend policy is quarterly, and the bank has paid common-share dividends continuously since its initial dividend in 1833. The 2026 dividend rose to $1.14 per share for the third quarter, payable July 29, now yielding about 3.8% at writing.

The latest earnings also support the case. In the second quarter of 2026, BNS stock reported adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02, up from $1.52 a year earlier. Its CET1 capital ratio was 13.3%, giving the bank a healthy capital cushion while still raising the dividend.

The valuation looks reasonable, too, with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of around 16.8. Not bargain-bin pricing, but offers income from a large Canadian bank with improving profitability. The risk is credit. If unemployment rises, borrowers struggle, or global growth weakens, BNS stock could face higher loan losses. Its international exposure also adds complexity.

Bottom line

Still, the lesson is simple. CRA cash should stabilize your household first. Only true surplus belongs in the market. Once that line is clear, a dividend stock such as BNS stock can help turn today’s extra cash into future income instead of another surprise repayment story.