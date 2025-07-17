Member Login
A 6.8% Monthly Dividend! This Stock Is My Income Portfolio’s Foundation

Peyto Exploration and Development is benefitting from the very bullish natural gas environment making it a top dividend stock.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

“If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die”. These words from Warren Buffett are words to live by as an investor. One way to set this up is by investing in dividend stocks. But choosing dividend stocks that strike the right balance between yield and risk is not always easy, so we must proceed with caution. In this article, I’ll go over why I’m relying on the monthly dividend that Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (TSX:PEY) provides its shareholders.

Peyto: A top natural gas stock

Peyto is one of Canada’s largest natural gas producers, with long-life, low-cost reserves and a diversified set of markets and customers. This translates into superior realized natural gas prices and industry-leading costs. In turn, this translates into superior profit margins and returns.

In Peyto’s most recent quarter (Q1/25), the company reported strong earnings and cash flow growth, which were driven by higher volumes and lower operating costs. Funds from operations increased 7% to $1.12 per share and earnings increased 12% to $0.57 per share.

At this point, you might be asking yourself: Why should a volatile natural gas stock be the foundation for my income portfolio? If you are, this would be a very reasonable question. I will spend the rest of this article explaining my rationale.

Strong long-term growth fundamentals

From a macro perspective, the Canadian natural gas industry has rarely looked better. The upturn is being driven by new liquified natural gas (LNG) facilities, as well as increased demand from data centres and electricity generation.

Simply put, natural gas has become a fuel of choice for energy needs. It’s rapidly replacing coal around the globe, and it’s enabling the electrification of the energy grid. LNG facilities are popping up here in Canada, with LNG Canada having begun shipments this month and six other projects in development.

This increased demand represents a secular shift that Canadian natural gas producers like Peyto will benefit from. These benefits will come in the form of higher sales volumes and very likely, higher natural gas prices.

A 6.8% monthly dividend growth stock

These industry dynamics have been taking shape over the last few years, and Peyto’s results have reflected this. Its dividend has a strong history of growth supported by the company’s strong and reliable cash flows.

In the last five years, the dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 60%. This has been a reflection of the strengthening natural gas market and the growing LNG industry. Looking ahead, these industry fundamentals will become even stronger as the momentum in LNG, data centres, and power demand continues to build.

I therefore expect that Peyto’s dividend as well as its stock price will continue to grow nicely in the years to come. Today, Peyto is trading at an inexpensive 5.8 times cash flow and yielding 6.8%.

The bottom line

In my view, Peyto is a top stock to turn to for its monthly dividend and its strong long-term growth prospects as the Canadian natural gas industry benefits from an influx of demand.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Peyto Exploration and Development. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

