Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Invest $50,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again

How I’d Invest $50,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again

This Canadian dividend growth ETF pays monthly and currently has a 0% management fee.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

Not every dividend stock is built for the long haul. Some cut payouts when things get tough. Others stagnate for years. When I invest for financial freedom, I focus on stocks that not only pay above-average yields but also have a track record of increasing those payouts over time. Growth is what keeps income beating inflation and keeps you sleeping well at night.

With $50,000, you don’t want to put all your eggs in one basket. Owning just a handful of stocks leaves you exposed to sector risk, dividend cuts, and management missteps. That’s why I’d spread that money across at least two dozen names. But buying them one by one can get messy. A dividend exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a better idea.

That’s where Hamilton CHAMPIONS™ Canadian Dividend Index ETF (TSX:CMVP) comes in. It could be the perfect all-in-one foundation for a long-term, low-maintenance income strategy.

What Is CMVP?

CMVP holds an equal-weighted portfolio of blue-chip Canadian companies with long histories of stable and growing dividend payments. Instead of leaning heavily into the biggest banks or energy names, it spreads your money evenly across a portfolio of dividend leaders, all of which have increased their dividends for six years or more without a single cut.

It does this by tracking the Solactive Canada Dividend Elite CHAMPIONS Index, a rules-based benchmark focused on consistency and quality. The average company in the fund has raised its dividend at a 10% annualized rate over the past decade, and the average market cap is about $73 billion. That means you’re investing in established, reliable companies.

Historically, the index behind CMVP has outperformed the TSX 60, while offering higher income, lower volatility, and better downside protection. It fell less in bear markets and recovered faster than traditional broad Canadian equity benchmarks, thanks to the strength of the dividend growers it holds.

How much income does CMVP pay?

The most recent monthly distribution in July was $0.046 per share. At a share price of roughly $17, that works out to an annualized yield of around 3.25%, assuming that the payout remains steady.

That may not sound huge, but CMVP isn’t about chasing yield. The key here is dividend growth. When you reinvest those monthly dividends into more shares, and those shares keep growing their payouts year after year, you create a snowball effect. Over time, your income grows on its own, and your capital compounds as well.

This is how you build a truly worry-free income stream. You don’t need to pick winners or chase headlines. You just need consistent dividend growth, reinvestment, and time. CMVP makes that simple. As a bonus, CMVP charges a 0% management fee through January 31, 2026, and 0.19% thereafter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

A 6.54% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has everything on offer. Here's why it's a great buy right now.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

The 7.86% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every 30 Days!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want dividends that last? Consider this top dividend option.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Canadian Stocks With Decades of Annual Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of sharing profits with shareholders.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Never, Ever Sell

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three TSX stocks you can buy and hold over the next decade to benefit from market-beating returns.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

7%-Yield Stocks Perfect for Dividend Investing in July

| Joey Frenette

Consider picking up SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and another great 7%-yielder before August arrives.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields, discounted stock prices, and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian dividend stocks are ideal for long-term…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

What Salary You Need to Get Maximum CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's exactly how much you would need to create, and how to get there.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the CRA? Stop immediately by taking these steps and investing wisely.

Read more »