Member Login
Home » Investing » Contrarian Investors: 1 Discounted TSX Dividend Stock to Consider Now

Contrarian Investors: 1 Discounted TSX Dividend Stock to Consider Now

The top Canadian dividend-growth stock might be oversold right now.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

With the TSX at a new record high, investors are wondering which top Canadian stocks might still be attractive to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and long-term total returns.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) trades near $137 per share at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $180 at one point in early 2024 before going into an extended slide that saw the share price dip as low as $130 in recent months.

Investors sold the stock last year as CN battled through a number of challenges. The company faced several operational disruptions due to labour disputes and wildfires. Strikes and both CN and key ports forced customers to find alternative options for delivering their goods to customers. Wildfires in Alberta caused additional delays along the rail network. CN still managed to eke out a small revenue gain in 2024 compared to 2023, but earnings slipped due to the jump in expenses caused by all the interruptions.

Trade negotiations between the United States and Canada are keeping potential CN investors on the sidelines in 2025. The recent threat by the U.S. to impose 35% tariffs on Canadian products would likely drive the Canadian economy into a recession. Tariffs imposed by the U.S. on all of its other trading partners, including China, could also push the United States and the broader global economy into a prolonged slump. If that scenario materializes, CN would see reduced demand for its services.

Upside?

The contrarian case for buying CN at the current price is the expectation that the U.S. and Canada will reach a reasonable trade agreement in the coming months. Certainty on tariff levels will enable businesses to place orders that are currently being delayed. Agreements between the United States and China, among others, would help stabilize the global trade picture and shipments of commodities and finished goods should return to predictable flows. Once the trade deals are settled, CN’s share price could catch a nice tailwind.

CN’s management team provided optimistic guidance earlier this year. The company expects to deliver a 10% to 15% increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) compared to 2024. The board felt comfortable enough with the outlook to raise the dividend by 5% for 2025. This is the 29th consecutive annual dividend increase. CN is also planning to buy back up to 20 million shares under the current stock-repurchase program.

Investors who buy CNR at the current level can pick up a 2.6% dividend yield, so you get a return that is above the current rate of inflation while you wait for a rebound in the share price.

Time to buy CNR stock?

Near-term volatility should be expected, and it is possible the stock could retest the 12-month low in the coming weeks. However, a quick look at the long-term history of CN’s share price suggests that buying CNR stock on material pullbacks should prove to be a savvy move for patient investors. If you have a contrarian investing style and can ride out additional turbulence, this stock deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

The 4.2% Monthly Payer That Could Fund Your Retirement

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX-listed holding company pays monthly dividends and is unlike any other.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

The 4% Monthly Dividend That Beats Any Savings Account

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want an investment that can beat any savings account? This monthly dividend payer boasts high yields and stellar growth potential.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

Down 55% From All-Time Highs, Is BCE Stock Finally a Good Buy in July 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

BCE's weak fundamentals forced the TSX telecom stock to reduce its dividend by 55% in 2025. Is BCE stock undervalued…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Strong Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for the perfect portfolio? Get on these three right away!

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Whole TFSA Contribution Into This 10.5% Monthly Passive-Income Payer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want cash coming in on the regular? Here's a top option for every investor to consider.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investing: These 4% Stocks Are up Big in the Past Year

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock and another top gainer that could be ready for outsized dividend growth moving forward.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

6.1% Dividend Yield: Is Enbridge Stock a Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge stock has delivered outsized gains to shareholders in the last two decades. Here's why ENB stock is still a…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Champions That Never Cut Payouts

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have a track record of increasing their dividends year after year and have a sustainable payout ratio.

Read more »