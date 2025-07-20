4 Reasons to Buy MDA Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

The high-flying, top-performing MDA stock is among TSX’s hottest stocks to buy in 2025.

Many stock investors usually step back when the market gets volatile. U.S. president Donald Trump disrupted global trade this year with tariff threats against trading partners, resulting in a more complex environment. The TSX took a hit initially in April but eventually recovered spectacularly.

Canada’s primary stock market recorded multiple record closes since, culminating in an all-time high of 27,082.30 on July 10, 2025. As of this writing, the index is up 9.28% year to date, with only healthcare among the 11 primary sectors in the red. Constituents from various sectors bucked the tariff chaos and geopolitical risks.

One of the standout names today is MDA Space (TSX:MDA). The industrial stock is on fire, and the upward momentum seems unstoppable. At $38.99 per share, the year-to-date gain is +32.04%. Furthermore, the trailing one-year price return and three-year total return are +206.04% and +383.75%, respectively. There are four reasons to buy this hot TSX stock like there’s no tomorrow.

1. High investor interest

Some investors simplify the selection process and identify good stock investments based on trading volume. A high trading volume indicates high investor interest and positive sentiment. Because MDA is among the “most active” TSX stocks this year, something significant is happening with the industrial stock.

The $4.78 billion global space company operates in the aerospace and defence industry. MDA Space develops and manufactures solutions for communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. It also provides robotics, satellite systems, and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) intelligence.

2. Rapidly expanding industry

The global space economy is experiencing robust growth, driven by technological advancements, rising demand for space-based services, and increased investments from the private sector. Multinational professional services firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) believes the commercial space sector is at a turning point.

According to PwC, and based on future projections from the Space Foundation, the global space economy may balloon to as much as $2 trillion by 2040. Governments are redefining their space strategies, regulatory frameworks, and funding priorities to support expansion.

3. Successful missions

The 56-year-old firm has completed more than 450 successful missions, including numerous mission firsts. With its advanced space technologies, MDA Space is well-positioned to serve all sectors of the rapidly expanding and growing space market.

According to management, space is becoming increasingly critical to national security. Governments see the need to increase funding and create independent space commands to reinforce national security and sovereignty priorities. There is also renewed government interest in lunar and deep space exploration.

4. Strong financial results

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, revenue and the total backlog increased 67.9% and 46.1% year over year to $351 million and $4.8 billion. Notably, Adjusted net income and operating cash flow increased by 103.3% and 981% to $37.2 million and $267 million, respectively, compared to Q1 2024.

Its CEO, Mike Greenley, said MDA will continue to execute and convert its backlog as well as capitalize on strong customer demand and robust market activity.

High-growth tech investment

This trusted government mission partner offers investors the opportunity to participate in a high-growth technology investment. You can add the stock’s stellar performance as another compelling reason to invest in MDA Space.