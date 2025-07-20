Member Login
Home » Investing » 4 Reasons to Buy MDA Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

4 Reasons to Buy MDA Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

The high-flying, top-performing MDA stock is among TSX’s hottest stocks to buy in 2025.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

Many stock investors usually step back when the market gets volatile. U.S. president Donald Trump disrupted global trade this year with tariff threats against trading partners, resulting in a more complex environment. The TSX took a hit initially in April but eventually recovered spectacularly.

Canada’s primary stock market recorded multiple record closes since, culminating in an all-time high of 27,082.30 on July 10, 2025. As of this writing, the index is up 9.28% year to date, with only healthcare among the 11 primary sectors in the red. Constituents from various sectors bucked the tariff chaos and geopolitical risks.

One of the standout names today is MDA Space (TSX:MDA). The industrial stock is on fire, and the upward momentum seems unstoppable. At $38.99 per share, the year-to-date gain is +32.04%. Furthermore, the trailing one-year price return and three-year total return are +206.04% and +383.75%, respectively. There are four reasons to buy this hot TSX stock like there’s no tomorrow.

1. High investor interest

Some investors simplify the selection process and identify good stock investments based on trading volume. A high trading volume indicates high investor interest and positive sentiment. Because MDA is among the “most active” TSX stocks this year, something significant is happening with the industrial stock.

The $4.78 billion global space company operates in the aerospace and defence industry. MDA Space develops and manufactures solutions for communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. It also provides robotics, satellite systems, and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) intelligence.

2. Rapidly expanding industry

The global space economy is experiencing robust growth, driven by technological advancements, rising demand for space-based services, and increased investments from the private sector. Multinational professional services firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) believes the commercial space sector is at a turning point.

According to PwC, and based on future projections from the Space Foundation, the global space economy may balloon to as much as $2 trillion by 2040. Governments are redefining their space strategies, regulatory frameworks, and funding priorities to support expansion.

3. Successful missions

The 56-year-old firm has completed more than 450 successful missions, including numerous mission firsts. With its advanced space technologies, MDA Space is well-positioned to serve all sectors of the rapidly expanding and growing space market.

According to management, space is becoming increasingly critical to national security. Governments see the need to increase funding and create independent space commands to reinforce national security and sovereignty priorities. There is also renewed government interest in lunar and deep space exploration.

4. Strong financial results

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, revenue and the total backlog increased 67.9% and 46.1% year over year to $351 million and $4.8 billion. Notably, Adjusted net income and operating cash flow increased by 103.3% and 981% to $37.2 million and $267 million, respectively, compared to Q1 2024.

Its CEO, Mike Greenley, said MDA will continue to execute and convert its backlog as well as capitalize on strong customer demand and robust market activity.

High-growth tech investment

This trusted government mission partner offers investors the opportunity to participate in a high-growth technology investment. You can add the stock’s stellar performance as another compelling reason to invest in MDA Space.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Tech Stocks

Here’s Exactly How a $20,000 TFSA Could Grow Into $100,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider owning growth stocks such as Electrovaya and Propel in their TFSA portfolio right now.

Read more »

Bitcoin
Tech Stocks

Want to Bet on the Blockchain Boom? Buy These 2 Stocks Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in crypto stocks such as Coinbase is a good strategy for those looking to gain exposure to Bitcoin in…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Strong Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for the perfect portfolio? Get on these three right away!

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Tech Stocks

Why I’m More Excited About This Stock Than Any Other Investment

| Jitendra Parashar

Among all the stocks I hold, this one has completely changed how I think about long-term investing.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

2 Value Stocks Everyone Is Selling But I’m Buying

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering their growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent AI Stock Down 21% That Could Transform Your Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re looking for a practical AI stock with strong fundamentals and untapped potential, Descartes might be the one to…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

How I’d Build the Ultimate Tech Portfolio With $15,000

| Sneha Nahata

These tech stocks are well-positioned to generate strong returns due to their leadership in AI, digital transformation, and semiconductors.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Tech Stocks

Up 60% Since April, Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy Now?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid underlying business, healthy financial growth, and high growth prospects, the uptrend in Shopify will continue.

Read more »