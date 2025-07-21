Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

These Canadian stocks have been paying and increasing dividends for years, making them no-brainer passive income investments.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Many publicly traded Canadian companies pay dividends, but only a select few have maintained and even increased their dividends over time. The sustainability of their payouts makes them no-brainer dividend stocks.

So, if you have $1,000 right now, here are three no-brainer dividend stocks to buy now.

Dividend stock #1: Fortis

If you are looking for a dependable dividend stock, Fortis (TSX:FTS) deserves your attention. Its 51-year streak of dividend increases and visibility over future distributions make it a no-brainer stock. The electric utility company’s well-diversified portfolio of rate-regulated assets generates steady, predictable cash flow, even during economic downturns. Further, Fortis focuses on energy transmission and distribution, which reduces operational risks and adds an extra layer of stability.

Looking ahead, Fortis is investing heavily in infrastructure. It plans to grow its rate base at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, which is expected to support steady earnings growth and dividend increases. As global electricity demand continues to rise, Fortis is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.

Currently, Fortis offers a quarterly dividend of $0.615 per share, which translates to an attractive yield of approximately 3.8%. Management expects to grow the dividend by 4–6% annually through 2029, making Fortis a compelling choice for investors seeking a consistent income stream.

Dividend stock #2: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another no-brainer dividend stock, having increased its payouts consistently for over 30 years, even during market crashes. It currently yields about 6% and maintains a sustainable payout ratio of 60% to 70% of its distributable cash flow (DCF). While the company has rewarded its shareholders in the past, its dividend growth streak will likely continue.

The company operates one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure networks, benefiting from high utilization, long-term contracts, and regulated rate structures that cushion it from market volatility. Moreover, its recent strategic acquisitions of three utility companies diversify Enbridge’s revenue stream and deepen its presence in regulated markets. At the same time, growing electricity demand opens new avenues for expansion.

Its high-quality assets and $28 billion in secured growth projects will help the company deliver mid-single-digit earnings growth. This will drive consistent dividend growth in the coming years.

Dividend stock #3: Bank of Montreal stock

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is another reliable dividend stock to buy right now. This leading Canadian bank has one of the most reliable payout histories, making it a no-brainer for generating passive income.

This financial services company has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 5% in the past 15 years. Moreover, it has uninterruptedly paid dividends for 195 years. BMO’s solid dividend distribution history reflects its ability to generate high-quality earnings and focus on rewarding shareholders through steady dividends. Currently, it offers an annual yield of about 4.2%.

BMO’s well-diversified revenue base, growing loan and deposit base, and strong credit performance help sustain its profitability. Moreover, its operational efficiency continues to cushion its bottom line, supporting higher dividend payments.

Overall, the bank’s high-quality earnings base positions it well to consistently pay and increase its dividend in future years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 5.2% Dividend Stock Has Never Missed a Payment in 20 Years

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock offers a yield of 5.2% and has not missed a payment in 20 years. Moreover, it is…

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 10.5% Monthly Dividend Giant Never Stops Paying 

| Puja Tayal

Canada is home to some good monthly dividend stocks. This REIT has been paying non-stop dividends for 260 months and…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Which TSX Stocks Are Going Ex-Dividend in July?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some great stocks going ex-dividend in July. Here are a few to consider buying for that next dividend, while you…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 7.2% Dividend Stock Pays Monthly for Cash-Strapped Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're strapped for cash, monthly income can be a saviour. So let's look at one dividend stock to consider.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

The 7.2% Dividend King That Pays Like Clockwork Every Month 

| Puja Tayal

Now is an opportune time to buy this 7.2% dividend king and build an alternate source of income that pays…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Maximize CPP Without Getting on the CRA’s Radar

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian retirees have ways to maximize their CPP benefits and boost retirement income while avoiding CRA scrutiny.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Blueprint: How $7,000 Could Generate $32 Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This Canadian bank ETF uses 1.25 times leverage to boost income and growth potential.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Dividend Stocks

This AI Stock Down 18.7% Is the Opportunity That Smart Money Is Buying

| Adam Othman

If you seek a fundamentally solid investment trading at a discount, this top AI stock might be an excellent pick…

Read more »