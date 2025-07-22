Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Captivating Canadian Stock Down 3.5% Investors Seriously Need to Consider

1 Captivating Canadian Stock Down 3.5% Investors Seriously Need to Consider

A slight dip in Canada’s Berkshire Hathaway could be one of the most attractive long-term buys on the TSX today.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a person watches stock market trades

Source: Getty Images

I get it. That 3.5% might not seem like a lot. But for investors looking at FairFax Financial (TSX:FFH) that is just enough of a dip to jump in. The stock is down roughly 3.5% from its highs earlier this year, which might look like nothing on the surface. But dig deeper, and this looks like one of the most attractive long-term buys on the TSX today.

First, why Fairfax?

Fairfax is a giant in the insurance and investment space, often compared to a Canadian version of Berkshire Hathaway. It’s led by Prem Watsa, who has built a reputation as a value-driven investor. The company owns insurance, reinsurance, and a massive portfolio of public and private investments. When markets are uncertain, this is exactly the kind of value stock you want to own.

In the first quarter of 2025, Fairfax reported net insurance revenue of US$6.2 billion, an increase from US$6.1 billion compared to the same period last year. Net earnings came in at US$945.5 million, or US$42.70 per diluted share. That’s up significantly from US$776.5 million last year, a solid number given the volatility across global markets. Most importantly, the company’s insurance businesses remain very profitable. Underwriting profit hit US$96.9 million, though down from US$373 million, and the consolidated combined ratio stood at a healthy 98.5%.

The real story, though, is in the investments. Fairfax’s interest and dividend income reached a whopping US$516.2 million in the quarter. That’s up from US$500.5 million from the year before, driven by higher yields on bonds and increased equity dividends. With interest rates expected to stay elevated, this trend should continue throughout 2025.

A prime time

So why is the stock down? Some of the decline can be chalked up to general profit-taking. After all, the stock soared nearly 60% in 2023, and is up an incredible 485% in the last five years! Investors likely locked in some gains. There’s also been some short-term noise around global insurance risk and market volatility. But the fundamentals haven’t changed. In fact, they’ve improved.

Right now, Fairfax trades at around 10 times earnings. For a value stock with a track record of growing book value, that’s compelling. It also pays a dividend currently yielding about 0.9%, which is modest but sustainable. The company has been buying back its own shares, which signals confidence from management and adds value for long-term holders.

The beauty of Fairfax is that it gives you exposure to many industries without you having to pick the winners. Through its insurance float and long-term investments, it owns pieces of banks, retailers, tech companies, and more. It’s like holding a diversified fund, but with the added benefit of insurance earnings and a deep value strategy.

Foolish takeaway

Of course, it’s not perfect. Insurance businesses can face unexpected catastrophe claims, and investment income can swing with market cycles. But Fairfax has shown it knows how to manage risk. Over the last decade, it has built a resilient balance sheet and expanded its footprint into India, Africa, and Latin America, markets with long-term growth potential.

For long-term investors, this pullback looks like a gift. You’re getting a top-tier company at a discounted price. And in a world where many stocks trade at stretched valuations, that’s not easy to find.

Fairfax isn’t flashy. But it’s the kind of stock you can tuck away for years and not worry about. It grows steadily, it pays you a dividend, and it’s managed by people with skin in the game. For those looking to buy and hold forever, this looks like one of the best deals on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

How to Transform a $10,000 TFSA Into a Passive Income Powerhouse

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you are seeking diversification and income growth, this trio provides dependable income sources and room to grow.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Monthly Paying Cash Cow With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re aiming for stable income and long-term capital growth, this real estate investment trust (REIT) is worth a close…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

A 2.3% Dividend Stock Offering Up Monthly Income of $56.65

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Put high interest rates, inflation worries, and financial uncertainty aside with this 2.3% yielder.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Allocate My TFSA Contribution to Canadian Value Stocks This Year

| Puja Tayal

You can maximize your returns by allocating your $7,000 TFSA contribution for 2025 in these value stocks providing both growth…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Dividend Giants to Buy While They’re Cheap

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great dividend giants to buy. Here's a trio that trade at attractive levels to consider…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put All My TFSA Room Into This 3.3% Monthly Paying Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one thing people do, it's age. Which is what makes this dividend stock such a great buy.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 7.2% Dividend Stock Pays Monthly for Cash-Strapped Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're strapped for cash, monthly income can be a saviour. So let's look at one dividend stock to consider.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy While Everyone Else Is Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a deal and a dividend, here are two dividend stocks to start watching.

Read more »