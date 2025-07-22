Member Login
How I’d Structure My TFSA With $20,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

If you invest $20,000 in these two Canadian stocks, you could earn about $97.88 every month in tax-free income.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

If you’re planning to structure your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in a way that generates a consistent monthly income with a $20,000 investment, incorporating high-quality dividend stocks could be a smart strategy. Focus on selecting stocks that offer monthly dividend payouts, as these can provide you with a regular stream of tax-free income. You can reinvest this income to grow your portfolio further or use it to cover day-to-day expenses.

In addition, maintain diversification within your TFSA. By diversifying your investments across different stocks, you can effectively manage risk while maintaining a stable income stream over the long term.

With this backdrop, here are two TSX stocks that are well-suited for enhancing the income-generating potential of your TFSA. Adding these stocks will help you build a portfolio that supports your financial goals with monthly passive income.

Dream Industrial REIT 

TFSA investors seeking a consistent monthly income could consider adding Dream Industrial REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) to their portfolios. With a monthly dividend of $0.058 per share, it delivers a solid yield of around 6%. The REIT boasts a geographically diverse portfolio of industrial properties in key urban markets, ensuring strong leasing demand and high occupancy levels.

In the first quarter of 2025, Dream Industrial reported a 5.8% year-over-year increase in funds from operations (FFO) per unit and a 3.1% rise in net operating income (NOI) on a constant currency basis. The trust maintained a robust 95.4% occupancy rate, supported by 1.5 million square feet leased at a notable 23.1% rental rate spread.

Its large scale and organic growth drove nearly 19% growth in property management and leasing margins. Dream is also actively enhancing the value of its properties through sustainability initiatives. It completed a solar project in the Netherlands with a 10% yield on cost and is launching several more.

To strengthen financial resilience, Dream Realty is paying off debt. It ended Q1 with a net debt-to-assets ratio of 36.9% and liquidity of $751.3 million, positioning it well in an uncertain economic landscape.

In summary, Dream Industrial REIT is a compelling investment for generating monthly income. Strong leasing demand, high occupancy, focus on revenue diversification, and rent growth position it well to deliver solid NOI and FFO, which will support future payouts.

First National

First National (TSX:FN) could be another solid addition to your TFSA portfolio for generating consistent monthly income. Known for its consistent payouts, this non-bank mortgage lender offers investors a reliable monthly dividend of $0.208 per share, which translates to an attractive yield of 5.8%.

First National focuses on a conservative lending strategy. By focusing on low-risk residential and commercial mortgages and collaborating closely with a network of independent brokers, the company generates a steady stream of revenue while maintaining control over credit risk. This disciplined approach has supported its monthly dividend payments, even during periods of economic uncertainty.

On the residential front, First National benefits from strong, recurring cash flow through a mix of mortgage placement, servicing, and securitization. These operations expand its portfolio and help in lowering the per-loan cost of servicing. Commercially, the company’s established reputation ensures a constant flow of new business, driven by regular referrals and ongoing demand for financing solutions.

Since its IPO, First National has increased its dividend 18 times. Moreover, a strong pipeline of deals and favourable housing policy tailwinds will enable it to generate solid operating income and pay and increase its dividend in the coming years.

Earn about $97.88 per month in tax-free income

Dream Industrial REIT and First National are top TSX stocks for generating monthly income. If you invest $20,000 and split it evenly between these two Canadian stocks, you could earn about $97.88 every month in tax-free income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Dream Industrial REIT$11.73852$0.058$49.42Monthly
First National$42.90233$0.208$48.46Monthly
Price as of 07/21/2025

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

