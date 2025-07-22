Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Income Plan: Generate $83 Monthly From Just $7,000

TFSA Income Plan: Generate $83 Monthly From Just $7,000

This TSX bank ETF uses covered calls and leverage to amplify yield at the cost of share price appreciation.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Higher yield means higher income, but also higher risk. When a fund pays out double-digit yields, that usually comes with trade-offs. For example, the share price can slide over time, the payout might get cut, or total returns can lag if the strategy underperforms.

But if you understand those risks and are comfortable with them, even a small Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution can generate enough income to cover a night out, or two. Here’s how you could potentially earn up to $83 per month tax-free from a $7,000 TFSA contribution using an advanced Canadian bank exchange-traded fund (ETF) built for income.

Which ETF to buy?

One option is Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF (TSX:BKCL). It’s a mouthful, but the mechanics are simple.

The ETF starts with an equal-weighted portfolio of Canada’s largest banks, tracking the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index. This means your money is spread evenly across the Big Six banks, rather than being concentrated in just a couple of them based on market size.

Next, the ETF applies 1.25 times leverage. This isn’t the kind of daily-reset leverage used by trading products. Instead, it’s a cash-based margin loan designed to slightly amplify returns and boost income. It’s meant for long-term holders, not day traders.

Finally, BKCL uses a covered call strategy. That means it sells call options on a portion of the portfolio to generate additional income. The trade-off is that you give up some upside during rallies in exchange for collecting higher monthly cash flow.

BKCL income potential

At the time of writing, BKCL trades for $19.66 per share and pays a monthly distribution of $0.235. A $7,000 investment would buy about 356 shares (7,000 ÷ 19.66).

At 356 shares, your monthly income would be $83.46 (356 × 0.235). That works out to a yield of approximately 14.3% if the current distribution holds steady.

The Foolish takeaway

BKCL delivers serious income, but don’t expect the share price to stay flat. The combination of leverage and covered call writing makes it more volatile than traditional dividend ETFs. Covered calls also limit how much the fund can benefit during bull markets. And because it uses leverage, it may drop harder in downturns.

Still, if your goal is high monthly cash flow from a familiar, bank-heavy portfolio and you’re comfortable with some added risk, BKCL offers one of the highest TFSA-eligible payouts on the market today. It gives you access to leverage and derivatives in a liquid, accessible structure that doesn’t require advanced knowledge or trading skills.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

How to Transform a $10,000 TFSA Into a Passive Income Powerhouse

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you are seeking diversification and income growth, this trio provides dependable income sources and room to grow.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

Why I Trust This Company More Than Any Bank Account 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how banks offer safety and interest benefits, but also the risks of inflation depleting your savings.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Monthly Paying Cash Cow With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you’re aiming for stable income and long-term capital growth, this real estate investment trust (REIT) is worth a close…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

TELUS: Buy, Sell or Hold in July 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Telus is up 15% in 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

1 Healthcare Stock That’s My Defensive Sector Play

| Adam Othman

This healthcare-focused tech stock is introducing critical improvements to the healthcare industry. There are plenty of reasons to add it…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

A 2.3% Dividend Stock Offering Up Monthly Income of $56.65

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Put high interest rates, inflation worries, and financial uncertainty aside with this 2.3% yielder.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $20,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

If you invest $20,000 in these two Canadian stocks, you could earn about $97.88 every month in tax-free income.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Could Pay $50.69 in Cash Every 30 Days Like Clockwork

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a rare find that combines consistent income with upside potential.

Read more »