Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 26 Percent to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 26 Percent to Buy and Hold Forever

Despite the recent dip, this high-performing Canadian stock could be a winner for decades.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup

Source: Getty Images

Sometimes the best investment decisions feel the most uncomfortable at first. That’s often the case with high-quality stocks that are trading at a discount. The price is down, but the business isn’t. That gap between perception and reality is where long-term investors often make their biggest gains.

Currently, I’ve got my eye on one such Canadian stock as it has slipped about 26% from its recent peak high, yet continues to grow revenue, pay dividends to shareholders, and post healthy profits. Let’s take a closer look at an undervalued Canadian stock you can buy and hold for decades.

Why this stock deserves a spot in your portfolio

The business that fits this description is CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU), which continues to post solid growth even as the stock trades well below its highs. This Calgary-based company mainly operates across major energy basins in Canada and the United States. From drilling fluids to production chemicals, it helps energy producers improve performance, reduce downtime, and boost returns.

At the time of writing, CES stock is trading at $7.49 per share with a market cap of $1.6 billion and an annualized dividend yield of 2.3%. While the stock is down roughly 26% from its 52-week high, it’s still up nearly 221% over the past three years and a staggering 600% over the past five years, making it one of the most durable performers in the Canadian energy sector.

The pullback might not be tied to the business

The recent weakness in CES shares hasn’t come from anything broken inside the company. In fact, in the first quarter of 2025, the company posted record revenue of $632.4 million with a 7% increase YoY (year over year) and 4% from the previous quarter. It also posted $99.9 million in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), with a healthy margin of 15.8%.

Although a shift in product mix and some input cost pressures weighed on its margins in the latest quarter, they were mostly short-term fluctuations. Nevertheless, CES still produced $77.8 million in funds flow from operations, up from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year.

Strong foundation and room to grow

From a balance sheet perspective, CES remains in a solid position. It finished the March quarter with a working capital surplus of $686.8 million, which exceeds its total debt of $469.2 million.

What’s even more encouraging is that the company continues to produce solid free cash flow, even during a time of elevated capital expenditure and working capital requirements. It produced $25.6 million in free cash flow during the first quarter alone, despite higher investments to support record revenue levels.

Looking ahead, CES plans to spend around $80 million in capital expenditures this year, with a balanced focus on maintenance and expansion. So, while the short-term traders may be focusing on its recent dip, long-term investors may want to see this dip in CES stock as an opportunity, as it’s still growing, still generating cash, and still returning capital to shareholders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ces Energy Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Own for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Energy Stocks

3 CRA Red Flags That Could Cost You Your OAS Benefits

| Adam Othman

A solid plan for your retirement can help you protect your Old Age Security (OAS) benefits from the Canada Revenue…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Energy Stocks

5.2% Yield? I’d Consider Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding it for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This might be one of the best long-term holds out there for today's investor.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

The Only Stock You Need to Buy and Hold for Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want an investment to buy and hold for retirement? This stock offers a 6% yield, decades of increases, and a…

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Energy Stocks

This Renewable Energy Stock Is Down 35% and Ready to Soar

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northland Power has three new projects that will provide a boost to cash flows and returns for this renewable energy…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Three energy stocks with a bullish outlook as AI and other growth drivers continue to boost global energy demand.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Energy Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 TSX Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

With My Money, This is Hands Down the Canadian Utility Stock I’d Buy Again and Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hydro One is one of the best dividend stocks out there, so let's get into why.

Read more »