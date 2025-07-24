Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 No-Brainer Buys on the TSX With $200 to Invest Right Now

3 No-Brainer Buys on the TSX With $200 to Invest Right Now

Do you want some quick buys but only have a few hundred bucks? These are three top choices for investors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
It’s not easy to block out the noise when markets get shaky. Stocks drop, headlines scream doom, and the impulse to pull back kicks in hard. But sometimes, the smartest move is to do the opposite: buy when everyone else is selling. That doesn’t mean rushing in blindly. It means carefully picking TSX stocks with solid performance, strong earnings, and a future that isn’t tied to the latest market panic. Right now, there are three Canadian stocks that look like no-brainer buys for $200 or less: Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE), iA Financial (TSX:IAG), and Troilus Gold (TSX:TLG).

Baytex

Let’s start with Baytex Energy. The oil and gas producer is still riding out volatility in commodity prices, but it’s managing that ride exceptionally well. In the first quarter of 2025, Baytex reported adjusted funds flow of $464 million, or $0.60 per share. That’s solid in this price environment. Net income came in at $70 million, with a free cash flow of $53 million. Not massive, but considering the heavy investments being made into exploration and development at over $400 million in the quarter, it shows discipline and foresight. At the same time, it repurchased $13 million worth of shares and paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. So, you’re getting growth, income, and value.

Production also remained strong, averaging 144,194 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 84% coming from oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). Baytex continues to shift its strategy toward high-margin plays, like its strong results out of the Peavine area in Alberta and its Eagle Ford assets in Texas. For investors looking for exposure to energy with a capital return plan and a focus on debt reduction, this is a compelling option.

iA

Then there’s iA Financial, a stock that doesn’t get as much hype as the big banks but continues to impress. The TSX stock posted strong Q2 2025 results, with core earnings per share at $2.91 per share. That beat expectations and reaffirmed its position as a reliable operator in the insurance and wealth management space. The return on equity for the trailing 12 months was 13%, and the company holds a quarterly dividend of $0.90. That’s a dividend yield of around 2.5% at recent prices.

What makes iA Financial especially attractive is its diversified mix. It’s not just life insurance; it’s group benefits, asset management, and dealer services. And it continues to benefit from the shift toward fee-based and capital-light models. It’s also been aggressively returning capital to shareholders, with buybacks ongoing. For $200, you can get a couple of shares of a stock that’s growing, paying a dividend, and trading at 15.35 times forward earnings. That’s value and quality in one package.

Troilus

Last up is Troilus Gold, a small-cap gold developer that’s quietly building something special. The TSX stock recently released an updated feasibility study for its Quebec-based gold-copper project. It’s sitting on an asset in a stable jurisdiction, has major institutional backing, and its stock trades at just $0.66.

That makes it one of the few viable gold developers left on the TSX Venture with a clear path to production. And with inflation sticking around and geopolitical tensions rising, gold could easily catch a bid in the months ahead. A $200 investment in Troilus is more speculative than the other two, but the upside could be substantial.

Bottom line

Markets go through cycles, but quality TSX stocks with strong management, healthy balance sheets, and growth plans tend to come out stronger. Baytex gives you cash flow and energy leverage. iA Financial gives you stability and a solid dividend. Troilus Gold gives you asymmetric upside in a potential gold bull run. All three give you a chance to do something smart with just $200.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

