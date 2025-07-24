3 Top Stocks for Retirees to Buy and Hold for 20 Years

Planning for retirement doesn’t stop once the paycheques end. In fact, that’s often when the real money management begins. Between Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payments, pensions, and personal investments, retirees are juggling multiple income streams. And they need investments that are both reliable and rewarding over the long haul. That’s where a buy-and-hold strategy shines.

But not just any stock will do. Retirees need companies with a strong dividend history, consistent performance, and staying power in good times and bad. Three names fit that bill in 2025: Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). They’re not trendy. They’re not volatile. But they’ve proven over decades that boring can be beautiful, especially when it comes to long-term wealth.



3 stellar stocks

Start with Royal Bank of Canada. It’s not only the largest bank in the country; it’s one of the most profitable companies on the TSX. In the second quarter of 2025, RBC reported $4.4 billion in net income and boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.54 per share. That kind of income stability makes it a no-brainer for retirees who want predictable cash flow. The dividend stock also benefits from a diversified business model that spans retail banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance. Even if the economy cools, RBC has proven it can ride out the storm.

Then there’s Canadian National Railway. Trains aren’t going out of style anytime soon, and CNR’s rail network moves everything from grain and oil to cars and consumer goods. Its first-quarter 2025 earnings showed a healthy 8% year-over-year increase in diluted earnings per share, rising to $1.85. CNR also continues to reinvest in its infrastructure, with $3.4 billion budgeted for capital projects this year. That kind of long-term investment supports growth without sacrificing its ability to pay dividends. And for retirees, that means peace of mind.

But maybe you want a little more kick to your income, and that’s where Canadian Natural Resources comes in. As one of the largest energy producers in the country, CNQ has used recent strong oil prices to pay down debt, buy back shares, and reward shareholders. In Q1 2025, the company posted $2.4 billion in adjusted net earnings, and it’s now paying a quarterly dividend of $0.5875, or $2.35 annually. That works out to a yield around 5.6% at writing, and management has a track record of increasing it. CNQ even shaved $100 million off its 2025 capital budget without impacting output, a clear sign of operational efficiency.

A winning combo

So why do these stocks stand out for retirees planning to hold for 20 years or more? Because they’re not going anywhere. These dividend stocks have been through recessions, oil crashes, housing corrections, and everything in between. They’ve rewarded shareholders consistently through it all. They pay dividends backed by billions in earnings and cash flow. And crucially, each has management teams focused on sustainability, not flashy growth at any cost.

Of course, no investment is without risk. Banks are exposed to credit cycles, railways depend on trade volumes, and energy companies are at the mercy of commodity prices. But if you’re thinking long term, these three stocks have what it takes to smooth out those bumps. Add them to a tax-efficient account like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), and you’ll keep more of that income in your pocket where it belongs.

How much? Let’s say you put $20,000 into each of these dividend stocks. Right now, that would bring $2,179.60 in every year, right away. And investors can likely look forward to even more over the next two decades.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RY $181.00 110 $6.16 $677.60 Quarterly $19,910.00 CNR $185.00 108 $3.55 $383.40 Quarterly $19,980.00 CNQ $42.00 476 $2.35 $1,118.60 Quarterly $19,992.00

Bottom line

Retirement investing doesn’t need to be exciting. In fact, it probably shouldn’t be. What it needs is stability, income, and the kind of dividend stocks that can quietly compound wealth in the background. With RBC, CNR, and CNQ, retirees can rest easy knowing their portfolios are anchored by some of the most dependable businesses in the country. Ones built to last for decades.