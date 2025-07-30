Member Login
Home » Investing » Americas Gold and Silver Corporation: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Americas Gold and Silver may have had a hard first quarter, but what does the future hold for this miner?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
People walk into a dark underground mine.

Source: Getty Images

Americas Gold and Silver (TSX:USA) has been anything but boring in 2025. From index inclusion to mine upgrades, exploration breakthroughs and a push to ramp up silver production, the mining stock is working overtime to transform its operations. But despite this ambition, the miner still posted a net loss in the first quarter of the year, leaving investors to ask: Is this stock a buy, sell, or hold? Let’s break it down.

Into earnings

In May, Americas Gold and Silver reported its Q1 2025 earnings. Revenue rose 12% year over year to $23.5 million, helped by a much stronger realized silver price of $32.10 per ounce. That alone is an encouraging sign, especially considering silver prices have been volatile. However, a closer look at the financials reveals that the miner is still deep in the red. It posted a net loss of $18.9 million, worse than the $16.2 million loss in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings, which strip out some one-time charges, still came in at a $11.5 million loss.

Production volumes also dipped slightly. Silver output dropped to 446,000 ounces compared to 484,000 ounces last year. The culprit? A planned 14-day shutdown at the Galena Complex and transition phase at the Cosalá Operations in Mexico, which are shifting from the San Rafael Mine to the higher-grade EC120 Project. That shift is strategic and promising, but it’s not without near-term costs.

What’s giving investors some hope is the groundwork being laid for a potentially more profitable future. The Galena Complex, now fully owned by the company following a 2024 deal with Eric Sprott and Paul Huet’s team, is finally getting the capital investment and technical expertise it has long needed. The Galena team is actively advancing infrastructure projects that should allow higher-grade ore to be extracted more efficiently. Production from high-grade silver-lead and silver-copper stopes is already picking up.

Looking ahead

At Cosalá, the EC120 zone is set to be the mining stock’s growth engine. While it only contributed modestly to Q1 numbers at $2.3 million in revenue and increased capital spending of $1 million, the mining company expects production to ramp up meaningfully by the end of the year. Once operational at scale, the EC120 zone could lower overall costs while boosting output.

Still, costs remain a concern. Cash costs came in at $25.04 per ounce in Q1, while all-in sustaining costs were a steep $35.67. These numbers are above current silver prices, which means the mining stock is not generating operating cash flow from its core business just yet. The hope is that these will trend down as higher-grade ore from EC120 and Galena Central comes online. Encouragingly, development costs at Galena are reportedly coming in below expectations, a rare win in mining today.

Then there’s the inclusion in the Solactive Global Silver Miners Index in May, a milestone that should raise the company’s profile among institutional investors. That’s especially helpful as the mining stock seeks a “non-dilutive, right-sized debt facility” to help fund its growth plans. With only $8.8 million in cash and a working capital deficit of $27.8 million, Americas will need more capital, and soon. If that debt facility falls through, another equity raise could be on the table, which would dilute current shareholders.

Bottom line

So, is this mining stock a buy, sell, or hold? If you’re looking for a stable dividend payer or cash-flow machine, this isn’t it, yet. But if you’re a speculative investor who believes in silver’s long-term potential and trusts in management’s ability to turn around operations, this could be a calculated hold, or even a buy-on-dips situation. That said, with ongoing losses, capital needs, and production still ramping, risk remains high.

Americas Gold and Silver is a high-risk, high-reward silver miner trying to prove it can finally deliver. If management executes and silver prices stay strong, shareholders could be rewarded. But it’s not for the faint of heart.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Industrial Stocks to Buy With $7,000 and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a pair of strong, reliable industrial stocks that could turn a $7,000 investment into lasting value.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Stock Is My Buy-and-Hold-Forever Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I know, we all get excited about this Canadian stock. But there's more reasons than ever to be excited.

Read more »

delivery truck drives into sunset
Energy Stocks

Ballard Power Systems: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ballard Power could be the future of energy production, but how long are we talking into the future?

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Alimentation Couche-Tard vs Canadian Tire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to these two Canadian legends, it comes down to one thing: you.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Why Smart Investors Are Putting Money Into This Overlooked Sector

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy can be a great place to earn some cash, especially from this company looking towards the future.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Stocks for Beginners

This 3.7% Yield Is the Perfect Anti-Inflation Investment

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX oil and gas ETF held up well when inflation struck in 2022.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Stock to Buy Today and Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

Loblaw’s consistent growth, rising profits, and expansion plans make it a great stock worth holding for decades.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Lundin Mining: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are strong miners, and then there's Lundin Mining stock, a long-term buy and hold for decades.

Read more »