3 Fast-Rising TSX Stocks That Are Still Good Buys Today

These three TSX stocks have charged substantially higher in the past year. Yet recent pullbacks make them attractive buys now.

Aritzia's Expansion Success: Known for its "Everyday Luxury" brands, Aritzia has experienced robust growth, particularly in the U.S., and aims to expand further, offering an intriguing buy at its current valuation.

Calian Group Capitalizes on Defence Spending: Benefiting from increased defence budgets, Calian Group is well-positioned for contracts with a refocused strategy, making it an attractive investment with mid-teens growth targets.

MDA Space Offers Growth Potential: Canada's leading space technology company, MDA Space, has a significant market cap and strategic acquisitions positioning it for future growth, despite recent volatility making it as a fair value buy.

With the TSX Index up 12% in 2026, many stocks have enjoyed outstanding returns this year. Yet recent pullbacks in the market create attractive buys at current levels. If you are looking for some fast-rising stocks that remain good investments, here are three to consider today.

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This TSX stock could take you to the moon

With a market cap of $6.7 billion, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is Canada’s largest singularly focused space company. It is also one of the largest developers of space technologies and satellites in the world.

After two major acquisitions this year, it is better positioned to meet defence/strategic demand in the United States and Europe. Not only does MDA hold a significant amount of intellectual property, but it also now has the manufacturing expertise and capacity to create these complex space systems.

MDA stock is very volatile. It rose to a high of $66 per share earlier this year on enthusiasm around the SpaceX initial public offering. However, it has pulled back by 23% in the past three months.

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Despite, this TSX space stock has delivered a strong year-to-date performance of 46%. The recent pullback puts the stock back to a more reasonable valuation of 27 times earnings. It trades at a distinct discount to any other space-related entities listed in the U.S. or abroad.

MDA has a backlog worth two years of revenues. Geopolitical and trade tensions should continue to create more opportunities for MDA. If you like a unique “growthy” theme at a fair price, MDA could be a great stock to pick at today.

A bet on big defence spending in Canada

Calian Group (TSX: CGY) is benefiting from similar trends as MDA. This TSX stock is up 47% this year, but it is down 10% since mid-August.

This $950 million company is a supplier of defence and essential services across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. It offers training, healthcare, cyber, and satcom technologies to the Canadian military and NATO partners.

With the Canadian government spending billions of dollars to bolster its defence capabilities, Calian is in a strong position to win major supporting contracts. The company is currently refocusing its strategy to put more emphasis on defence. Recent dispositions and acquisitions position it better in terms of technology and capabilities.

This TSX stock is targeting mid-teens growth in 2026 and beyond. With a price-to-free cash flow ratio of only 15, the stock looks reasonably priced. As it continues to demonstrate strong contract wins, this TSX stock could be due for a valuation re-rating.

A top TSX retail stock

A final TSX stock that looks intriguing right now is Aritzia (TSX: ATZ). Its stock is up 38% over the past 52 weeks. However, it is down 28% in the past three months.

Aritzia has done an exceptional job expanding its “Everyday Luxury” brands into the United States. In the past three years, revenues have grown by a 20% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Earnings per share have risen by a 37% CAGR. Much of this has been due to strong traction in America.

Aritzia has 67 boutiques in Canada and 76 in the U.S. It could more than double its U.S. boutique count from here. That is even before it expands at all internationally.

This TSX stock has executed very well. It has a long growth runway ahead. Aritzia looks very interesting trading for only 23 times earnings right now.