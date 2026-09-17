Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

If you are looking for top quality TSX stocks to add on pullbacks, here are two stocks I’d happily buy with $5,000 today.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Descartes Systems Group's AI Advantage: Despite concerns, Descartes integrates AI to boost its logistics platform, offering long-term value with recent revenue and earnings growth.
  • Aritzia's Expansion Potential: Aritzia is expanding its U.S. presence with substantial store growth potential, presenting a buying opportunity amid recent stock volatility.
  • Investment Opportunities in Proven Growth: Both Descartes and Aritzia demonstrate strong financial performance, making them appealing buys during recent pullbacks.

After a spring and summer of strong gains, the TSX seems to be teetering. Concerns about rising bond rates, rising commodity prices, and trade wars have put the market into a bit of a funk. Many stocks have seen substantial pullbacks. Here are two stocks to buy with $5,000 in September.

truck transport on highway

Source: Getty Images

Descartes Systems Group: A top TSX stock to buy now

The first TSX stock is Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG). DSG stock has been drawn down unfairly by worries about artificial intelligence (AI) disrupting its business. The stock is down 21% over the past year.

What the market is yet to realize is that AI should be a net positive. Descartes is integrating it across its software and network platform. Descartes collects massive amounts of data through its logistics network. It is finding ways to monetize that through specialized agent applications for its customers.

Descartes operates the leading logistics network around the world. Once adopted by a business, it is very hard to leave. It creates a huge competitive advantage.

This TSX stock just delivered a very strong quarter. Revenue increased 12% to $200 million. It generated $81 million of operating cash flow. Earnings per share increased 33% to $0.57.

Margins continue to march higher and the company keeps generating very strong cash flows. Descartes just added $250 million of new acquisitions to its portfolio. It still has $150 million of net cash and ample debt capacity for further acquisition growth.

At 26 times earnings, this TSX stock is trading near the bottom of its all-time valuation range. Certainly, it isn’t the cheapest software stock out there. However, you get very high-quality value for what you are buying today.

Aritzia: An attractive buy on the pullback

Another TSX stock that looks like a great buy this September is Aritzia (TSX: ATZ). While its stock is up 38% over a year, it feels like it has been on a free fall lately. It is down 26% in the past three months.

Many in the market are concerned that it will hit more difficult comps in coming quarters after it saw a surge in spending due to its app introduction. That may be true, but I wouldn’t downplay its longer-term growth story.

Aritzia’s boutique count in the U.S. has now eclipsed its Canadian count. The company is seeing 12–18-month paybacks on new boutiques. Yet, Aritzia could still more than double its store count in America. It hasn’t even started to talk about plans to expand into Europe and Asia. It still has years of growth ahead, especially if it can continue to execute smartly like it has.

Last quarter, net revenue grew 43% to $950 million. Adjusted net income per share increased 98.3% to $0.99. It is aiming to grow by 23–29% in fiscal 2027.

This TSX stock can be very volatile. In the past three years, it has had six drawdowns of 18% or worse. Yet, the stock is still up 426% in that period. Currently, it is facing another tough drawdown, which makes for an excellent opportunity to add this quality TSX stock today.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Aritzia and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Canada Has $500 Billion of Major Projects in the Pipeline: Here’s the Stock I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s plan to speed up approvals for mega-projects could make WSP a key winner long before construction even starts.

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Manufacturer Just Won Record New Business: Here’s Why I’d Buy the Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Linamar’s CEO says Canada’s factories are already outproducing the U.S., and Linamar is winning record new business.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Energy Stocks

This 4.4% Dividend Stock Was Hiding in Plain Sight at Canada’s Investment Summit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pembina is quietly becoming an “all-of-the-above” infrastructure play, with projects tied to LNG exports, AI power demand, and potential new…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

3 Fast-Rising TSX Stocks That Are Still Good Buys Today

| Robin Brown

These three TSX stocks have charged substantially higher in the past year. Yet recent pullbacks make them attractive buys now.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

Cash Feels Safe, but This Is the TFSA Risk Investors Aren’t Pricing In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A cash-heavy TFSA can look calm for years while inflation quietly erodes what your money can actually buy.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Carney Wants $1 Trillion Invested in Canada: This TSX Stock Could Benefit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Carney’s $1 trillion investment push is huge, and AtkinsRéalis could be paid to design and manage the projects that make…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Nova Scotia Just Pitched 20 Projects to the World, and 1 Stock Could Win Big

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nova Scotia brought a menu of “investment-ready” mega projects to global capital, and MDA Space offers a TSX-listed way to…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Banks Just Pledged $325 Billion: Here’s the 1 Bank I’d Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Global investors are lining up to fund Canada’s next buildout, and BMO could profit by financing and advising the boom.

Read more »