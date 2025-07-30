Member Login
Home » Investing » This Canadian Stock Is My Buy-and-Hold-Forever Pick

This Canadian Stock Is My Buy-and-Hold-Forever Pick

I know, we all get excited about this Canadian stock. But there’s more reasons than ever to be excited.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day

Source: Getty Images

Some investors want quick wins. Others want a stock they can hold forever. Personally, I lean hard toward the second camp. And if there’s one Canadian stock I’m more confident in than ever, it’s Aritzia (TSX:ATZ).

Yes, the fashion retailer — the one your kids shop at. But this is no passing trend; it’s a well-oiled machine with a strategic plan, growing international presence, and the kind of earnings that make long-term investors grin. Let’s break it down.

Into earnings

Aritzia just posted a blockbuster quarter. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, net revenue surged 33% year over year to $663 million. But that’s just the beginning. Its U.S. segment, now over 62% of total sales, grew a jaw-dropping 45%, driven by a potent mix of new store openings and soaring online demand. Comparable sales grew 19%, and growth wasn’t isolated to one channel or region. Retail was up 34%, e-commerce rose 30%, and Canada still pulled its weight with 17% revenue growth.

Gross profit jumped 42.5% to $312.8 million, and margins expanded by 320 basis points to 47.2%. That’s no small feat in a cost-conscious consumer environment. CEO Jennifer Wong summed it up well: “The strength of the Aritzia brand has never been greater, and yet we still have a long runway for growth in the United States.”

Even more compelling is that Aritzia is expanding while getting leaner. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses dropped as a percentage of revenue, falling from 35.4% to 33.5%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 76.9% to $95.3 million, and adjusted net income nearly doubled. In fact, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.42, up 91% from $0.22 a year ago.

More to come

This isn’t a fluke. Aritzia’s strategic plan has been years in the making. The Canadian stock is focused on expanding into the U.S., with 11 new boutiques and two re-positionings planned in that market this year alone. And it’s not just about stores. Aritzia is investing in a new distribution centre in British Columbia and doubling down on digital marketing and e-commerce capabilities.

Its balance sheet also looks sharp. Aritzia ended Q1 with nearly $293 million in cash and equivalents, up nearly 200% from a year ago, and posted $24 million in free cash flow. It also repurchased shares during the quarter under its buyback program. For long-term investors, that signals confidence from management and a focus on shareholder value.

Of course, no company is invincible. Aritzia does face risks. Tariffs in the U.S. could inflate costs, currency swings can impact margins, and a softening economy might slow spending on discretionary goods like luxury fashion. But so far, Aritzia has proven nimble. It’s managed through shifting FX rates, optimized inventory, and maintained pricing power even as others in the space discount heavily.

Looking ahead

And the future looks bright. Management is forecasting revenue between $3.10 and $3.25 billion for fiscal 2026, representing 13% to 19% growth. That’s on top of the 33% leap we just saw. Gross margin is also expected to improve, and EBITDA margins are on track to expand by up to 170 basis points.

What makes this Canadian stock a forever pick for me isn’t just the numbers. It’s the brand. Aritzia isn’t chasing fads. It’s focused on “Everyday Luxury,” with curated labels and quality construction that resonate deeply with its core customers. It’s one of the few Canadian brands that has found a loyal following in the U.S., a notoriously hard market to crack. And it’s doing so without compromising its style or pricing integrity.

In a market where many retailers are struggling to stay relevant, Aritzia is building something durable. The boutiques are beautiful, the website is smooth, and the product mix feels timeless rather than trendy. The proof is in the results, and the results are spectacular.

Bottom line

So, yes, Aritzia doesn’t pay a dividend. But that’s fine by me. I’d rather it reinvest its cash in long-term growth, something it’s clearly doing with precision. As it continues to scale, expand margins, and deepen its U.S. presence, I see years of compounding ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

delivery truck drives into sunset
Energy Stocks

Ballard Power Systems: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ballard Power could be the future of energy production, but how long are we talking into the future?

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Alimentation Couche-Tard vs Canadian Tire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to these two Canadian legends, it comes down to one thing: you.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Why Smart Investors Are Putting Money Into This Overlooked Sector

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy can be a great place to earn some cash, especially from this company looking towards the future.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Stocks for Beginners

This 3.7% Yield Is the Perfect Anti-Inflation Investment

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX oil and gas ETF held up well when inflation struck in 2022.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Stock to Buy Today and Hold for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

Loblaw’s consistent growth, rising profits, and expansion plans make it a great stock worth holding for decades.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Stocks for Beginners

Lundin Mining: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are strong miners, and then there's Lundin Mining stock, a long-term buy and hold for decades.

Read more »

Bitcoin
Stocks for Beginners

This Financial Services Stock Is My Fintech Exposure Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to benefit as shares climb higher among fintech stocks, this might be a good one to check…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Obsessed With This 6% Monthly Income Producer

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want passive income? This single stock provides a juicy yield that could be the monthly income producer your portfolio needs.

Read more »