Member Login
Home » Investing » 7% Yielding Stocks to Consider for Passive Income

7% Yielding Stocks to Consider for Passive Income

Telus (TSX:T) stock and another 7% yielding play to invest in before the fourth quarter.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Going after stocks or ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) with yields north of 7% certainly breaks the so-called “4% rule” in a massive way. That said, I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad thing to give your passive income portfolio a nice boost with some plays, provided you’re punching your ticket on a stock that has a relatively well-covered yield and isn’t experiencing a generational free-fall with no clear recovery plan.

In any case, there are ways to get a 7% yield without having to risk a dividend cut and a potential crash that tends to follow. In this piece, we’ll look at one stock and an ETF that I think can be depended upon for income investors seeking to give themselves a raise. As always, ensure your portfolio is well-diversified and not overly-exposed to the 7%-yielders that are either riskier or lacking in terms of growth prospects.

Telus

No surprises here. Telecom firm Telus (TSX:T) is perhaps Canada’s most popular dividend yield, with a yield of over 7%. Today, the yield sits at 7.4% after enjoying an increase just a few months ago.

The stock is up more than 15% from its multi-year lows, but since the summer began, the name has really started to stall. Indeed, the question on the minds of income investors is whether the latest flatlining in shares will come ahead of a leg higher or lower. Personally, I think Telus has done a great job of shielding its payout from the headwinds facing Canada’s telecom industry.

As the firm makes moves to cut costs and unlock efficiencies, there’s room to shore up capital to cover that rich dividend. And while I’d much rather buy Telus stock in the midst of a rally than at close to multi-year lows, doing so probably wouldn’t allow one to land a 7.4% yield. Telus has been a dividend darling for such a long time. And, in some ways, it still is, with a dependable dividend that’s still growing in spite of recent pressures facing the business.

If shares sink again and Telus yields 8% again, perhaps it’ll buy time to load up, as the firm seems poised to keep hiking its payout for years to come. Indeed, are we near a bottom in the name? Nobody knows. But every dip lower means the yield will swell by that much more, drawing in Canadian income investors from around the country.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

Up next, we have the BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSX:ZWU), which combines the best of both worlds for defensive income investors looking to shelter from the next inevitable market plunge. The ZWU incorporates a covered call strategy, which adds premium income from the sales of call options.

This may limit upside, but for the yield boost, I think it’s a good trade-off going into the midpoint of the third quarter. The 7.6% is enticing but could be subject to fluctuations, given the nature of covered call ETFs. In any case, the 0.6 beta is low enough that the ETF stands out as a great way to batten down the hatches. So, if you seek a more diversified way to score a yield of more than 7%, look no further than the name.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Energy Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) stock is both cheap and performing well. It's a winning combination.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock While it’s Below $35?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 56% from all-time highs, BCE is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 5.5% while trading…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

7.2% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus is a top telecom stock that's posting strong cash flows and strong opportunities for growth in the long term.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Alert: This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Transform Your $7,000 Into Lifetime Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

With First National Financial (FN) stock being acquired, income-focused investors may shift capital into a residential REIT offering a 4.2%…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Magic: $100,000 in This High-Yield Stock Would Pay Out +$600 Monthly!

| Andrew Button

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) has a girthy 7.4% dividend yield.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

7 Income Sources That Put Your OAS at Risk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all income is up for grabs, and can put OAS at risk. So let's look at what to avoid.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

The Best Retail Stock to Invest $500 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

This legendary name in the Canadian convenience store industry might be one of the best investments to make right now.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1% Monthly Payer Is the Ultimate Set-and-Forget Investment

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange Income is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a forward yield of 4.1% while trading at a compelling…

Read more »