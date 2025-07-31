Member Login
Home » Investing » Are There Any Good Stocks to Buy for Less Than $20?

Are There Any Good Stocks to Buy for Less Than $20?

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these two under-$20 Canadian stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in equity markets is an excellent strategy to create wealth. You don’t need a substantial amount to start your investment journey. Small but regular investments would help investors build wealth over the long run. Meanwhile, the following two stocks offer healthy growth prospects and are trading below $20, making them ideal buys for long-term investors.

Savaria

Savaria (TSX:SIS) offers accessibility solutions to people with disabilities with its production facilities spread across the globe. The company also markets its products worldwide through its dealer networks and direct sales offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and China. The aging population’s growth and rising income levels could drive the demand for accessibility solutions, thereby creating a long-term growth potential for the company.

Moreover, Savaria is focusing on the development of innovative products. It has also made structural improvements, which could enhance its production capacity, increase operational efficiencies, and streamline procurement, thereby generating substantial cost savings. The company also acquired Western Elevator, which generated $7.5 million in revenue last year. The acquisition would strengthen Savaria’s position in the luxury residential elevator market.

On the back of these initiatives, the company’s management is predicting its 2025 revenue to be around $925 million, representing 6.6% of year-over-year growth. Also, the management expects its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin to come between 17% and 20%, compared to 18.6% in 2024. Additionally, Savaria currently offers a monthly dividend payout of $0.045/share, with its forward dividend yield at 2.76% as of the July 30 closing price. Also, it trades at a reasonable NTM (next-12-month) price-to-sales multiple of 1.5, making it an excellent buy.

WELL Health Technologies

The second under-$20 Canadian stock that I am optimistic about is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), which offers products and services to aid healthcare professionals in delivering positive patient outcomes. Meanwhile, the growing popularity of virtual healthcare services and the digitization of clinical procedures have created a long-term growth potential for the company. It had 1.6 million patient visits during the first quarter, representing a 23% increase from the previous year.

Further, WELL Health is investing in artificial intelligence to develop innovative products and features that can strengthen its position in the virtual healthcare and clinical documentation services. Along with organic growth, the company is continuing with its inorganic expansions. Earlier this month, it acquired two clinics, which can generate around $12 million of annualized revenue and approximately $3 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company’s acquisition pipeline consists of 124 clinics, which can add $370 million of annual revenue and $50 million of adjusted EBITDA. 

Amid these healthy growth prospects, WELL Health’s management projects its 2025 revenue to come between $1.35 billion and $1.40 billion, excluding the impact of Circle Medical’s deferred revenue adjustments. The midpoint of the management’s revenue guidance represents a year-over-year increase of 49.5%. Meanwhile, the management also expects its adjusted EBITDA to come between $140 million and $160 million, with the midpoint of the guidance representing an over 18% increase from 2024.

Additionally, WELL Health announced a new share-repurchasing plan in May, where it will repurchase around 6.3 million shares, representing 2.5% of the outstanding shares, over the next 12 months. Along with these factors, its attractive NTM price-to-earnings multiple of 10.6 makes it an excellent long-term buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

NexGen Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Uranium is going to keep enjoying its moment in the sun, and that's why this stock could be a great…

Read more »

GettyImages-1394663007
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Consumer Stock That’s My Recession-Proof Pick

| Jitendra Parashar

Here's why I believe this top Canadian consumer stock deserves a spot in your portfolio right now.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

1 Top Canadian Energy Stock Down 5.6% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is a top Canadian energy stock with a premier position in North America, as well as strong, predictable cash…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in beaten-down TSX stocks such as Shopify should allow you to generate outsized gains over the next decade.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock While it’s Below $35?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 56% from all-time highs, BCE is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 5.5% while trading…

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Tech Stocks

How I’d Invest $10,000 Across 3 Canadian Tech Stocks for Profit Potential

| Puja Tayal

Investing in tech stocks beyond AI can also be rewarding for their consistent profit potential. These Canadian stocks are worth…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Investing

Volatility Protection: 2 Underrated Canadian Utility Stocks for Dividends and Safety

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) are perfect defensive dividend stocks to buy ahead of September.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

7.2% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus is a top telecom stock that's posting strong cash flows and strong opportunities for growth in the long term.

Read more »