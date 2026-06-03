Some of the Smartest Canadian Investors Are Piling Into This TSX Stock

Canada’s smart money is piling into this natural gas giant – and its CEO keeps buying the energy stock. Time to follow?

– Mike Rose says lower gas prices mask a business that’s improving everywhere, and he expects a pricing may rebound -- rewarding shareholders who buy now.

CEO’s “double win” call – Mike Rose says lower gas prices mask a business that’s improving everywhere, and he expects a pricing may rebound -- rewarding shareholders who buy now.

– Eight insiders, including CEO Mike Rose, have poured nearly $23.7 million into Tourmaline stock over the past year, with zero selling in the last three months.

Insiders at Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) stock are betting big – Eight insiders, including CEO Mike Rose, have poured nearly $23.7 million into Tourmaline stock over the past year, with zero selling in the last three months.

Canada’s smart money isn’t just watching the natural gas opportunity from the sidelines, it’s buying aggressively, and nobody is more convincing than the corporate insiders running the show. If you’re looking for a founder-led energy leader where the CEO treats market dips like a personal shopping spree, Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) stock demands your attention.

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Tourmaline Oil stock: The insider conviction play

Over the trailing 12 months, eight Tourmaline insiders have poured nearly $23.7 million into open-market purchases of their employer’s stock. In the last three months, insider selling has dropped to absolute zero, while accumulation has continued without flinching.

CEO Mike Rose has been the headline act. Throughout March, April, and May 2026, he repeatedly scooped up blocks of TOU shares, adding more than $3.9 million in stock over the past six months alone. When one of the few people who know the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin better than everyone else keeps buying TOU stock with his own millions, it’s a signal worth weighing heavily. Independent Director Travis Toews and Vice President of Capital Markets James Heard also chipped in with smaller, but equally telling, purchases over the same stretch.

Yes, insider sales occasionally happen. Scott Kirker, Chief Legal Officer, sold about $10.1 million worth of stock during the past half-year. But insiders sell for all sorts of personal reasons – retirement and estate planning, diversification, a dream cottage – which makes a sell signal far weaker than the thunderclap of coordinated, relentless buying. The direction of the smart money here is unmistakable: accumulation.

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Why TOU stock insiders seem so confident

Tourmaline Oil is Canada’s largest natural gas producer and operates the country’s third-largest gas processing midstream assets. It also boasts the highest insider ownership among its peer group, so leadership quite literally eats its own cooking. And that meal is getting tastier.

Production hit a record in the first quarter, with full-year 2026 guidance set at 620,000 to 640,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d). Even more impressive, operating costs per barrel dropped 8% year over year during the first quarter to $4.75, and management expects to hit just $4.50 per BOE for the full year – down another 9%. Lower breakevens mean Tourmaline stock may generate more free cash flow even while natural gas prices remain deeply frustrating.

That cash flow engine is firing on all cylinders, in part because the company is capturing significantly higher prices for its natural gas liquids (NGLs). Thanks to an agreement with the AltaGas Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, Tourmaline ships propane directly to premium Asian markets, tying a chunk of its NGL revenues to strong JKM and TTF international benchmarks. Management forecasts a 30% year-over-year jump in NGL realizations for 2026, a tailwind few Canadian peers can match.

Meanwhile, the TOU balance sheet is a fortress. Net debt stood at $1.5 billion as of March 31, 2026, well below the company’s long-term target of $1.75 billion. With leverage already better than planned, Tourmaline has the luxury to pile up free cash flow and then decide how to distribute it. Given management’s track record, a special dividend later this year is entirely plausible, along with possible share repurchases.

The regular quarterly dividend already yields a respectable 3%.

What the CEO recently said

During the first quarter earnings call last month, CEO Mike Rose put it bluntly: “Every aspect of our business is getting better. Lower Western North American gas prices are masking that in the short term. It’s gonna be a double win for shareholders when this all turns around, and we think it can happen within a quarter on the local pricing front.”

Is Tourmaline Oil stock a Buy alongside well-informed insiders?

TOU stock trades at a forward adjusted P/E of roughly 14.9, slightly above its five-year average of 12.9. In normal times, that might give a value investor a pause. But new investors are buying a stock with increasingly better fundamentals. New buyers of TOU stock will own a growing, lowest-cost producer with integrated infrastructure, falling costs, surging NGL revenues, a pristine balance sheet, and the boss actively staking millions on the outcome. The premium is more than justified.

With artificial intelligence (AI) driven power demand gathering steam and Canadian gas destined to play a long-term role in global energy supply, Tourmaline Oil is built to dominate for decades. The well-informed insiders are already betting big.