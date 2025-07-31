Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Invest $10,000 Across 3 Canadian Tech Stocks for Profit Potential

How I’d Invest $10,000 Across 3 Canadian Tech Stocks for Profit Potential

Investing in tech stocks beyond AI can also be rewarding for their consistent profit potential. These Canadian stocks are worth considering.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
investor looks at volatility chart

Source: Getty Images

In the artificial intelligence (AI) race, while the world is chasing hardware stocks for their exponential cyclical profits, a few software stocks are a good investment for steady profit and free cash flow (FCF) growth. You could diversify your investments across different tech stocks, a few U.S.-based AI stocks like Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom, and a few Canadian tech stocks.

Three Canadian tech stocks to buy for profit potential

Canada has some software stocks with a robust balance sheet. They have reached a stage where profits grow at a stable rate.

Topicus.com

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a spin-off of Constellation Software, focused on European software companies. It is not directly involved in software services but is a holding company of several mission-critical software companies that operate in niche verticals. It uses the power of compounding to grow its cash flow. Targeting companies that have stable cash flow and using this cash to acquire more such companies at a decent valuation helps it get the desired return on investment.

Topicus.com’s share price surges as new acquisitions increase the enterprise value. The stock has surged 51% year to date. It picked up momentum in September 2022 as it grew its free cash flow (FCF) in the range of 12-42% in the last three years.

Although the stock is trading at its all-time high, it is a stock to buy and hold for the long term to enjoy the effect of compounding.

Shopify stock

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) started as an e-commerce company but later expanded to offline retail. It expanded from catering to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to large enterprises and from North America to International markets. This expansion has helped Shopify normalize seasonality and report a 27% revenue growth even in its seasonally weak first quarter. This is its eighth consecutive quarter of more than 25% pro forma revenue growth.

Moreover, the company increased its FCF margin to 15% in the first quarter of 2025 from 12% a year ago. The consistency in revenue and FCF growth makes Shopify a stock to buy ahead of the seasonal rally. Although the stock has surged 58% since April 2025, there is more than 50% upside potential for the holiday season that runs from November to February.

Descartes Systems

Unlike the above two tech stocks, Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) stock is trading at a 15% discount from its February peak. The supply chain solutions provider generally sees a rally ahead of the holiday season as logistics demand increases from retailers and e-commerce companies. However, the seasonal rally is delayed because of tariff uncertainty around the August 1st deadline. U.S. president Donald Trump is negotiating tariff deals with key trade partners.

Companies and individuals have stalled their purchases and investments until they get a clear view of the tariff situation. Once there is clarity, it could see a surge as companies execute their pending trade. Descartes is witnessing the repeat of the 2018 U.S.-China trade war situation. Throughout 2018, Descartes stock reported tepid growth amidst trade war uncertainty. The stock later jumped 43% in the first five months of 2019, as the dust settled on trade war uncertainty.

The company has increased its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin to 44% in 2024 from 38% in 2019, driven by e-commerce volumes. It has even cut costs to maintain this margin amidst tariff uncertainty.

A good strategy is to buy the dip and hold for the recovery rally. You can keep accumulating this stock on every dip to benefit from its resilient growth.

How to invest $10,000 in the above tech stocks

You can consider investing $3,000 each in Topicus.com and Descartes Systems for the long term. You can keep $2,000 invested in Shopify for the long term and use the remaining $2,000 for active investing in Shopify: buy the March and April dip, sell the February rally, and benefit from the seasonality.

While tech stocks are good for growth, consider diversifying your portfolio in other stocks to balance risk.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Constellation Software, and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in beaten-down TSX stocks such as Shopify should allow you to generate outsized gains over the next decade.

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Tech Stocks

This Technology Stock, Down 52%, Is My Growth Sector Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After surging during the pandemic, this tech stock is due for a major comeback. And it could be on the…

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Down 3% Is the Opportunity of a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

On the surface, 3% may not look like much, yet it's enough when you're looking at a solid buy like…

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Tech Stocks

What Are Some High-Growth Canadian Stocks? 

| Puja Tayal

The second half of the year is a time when Canadian growth stocks ride their seasonal rallies. Here are some…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Propel Holdings is a top TSX stock that should be on your watchlist right now as it trades at a…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

I’m All-In on This AI Stock While Everyone Else Is Selling

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Look, we all have our pitfalls. But the market could be completely wrong about this top tech stock.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

1 AI Software Stock That’s My Pick for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because you want to get into AI doesn't mean it has to be risky, especially with this tech stock.

Read more »

Bitcoin
Stocks for Beginners

This Financial Services Stock Is My Fintech Exposure Pick

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to benefit as shares climb higher among fintech stocks, this might be a good one to check…

Read more »