Member Login
Home » Investing » TC Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

TC Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock is getting too cheap going into pipeline earnings season!

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.

Source: Getty Images

The pipeline stocks have been making up for lost time over the past two years, with shares of TC Energy (TSX:TRP) up over 46% in the time span. Indeed, that’s quite the gain for a dividend grower that typically commands a yield well north of the 6% mark. Today, shares sport a 5.24% dividend yield, not the highest it’s been in recent years, but still worth capturing, especially as TC and the rest of the midstream energy plays look to extend their rallies.

With quarterly earnings due today, shares of TRP are sure to be a major mover. After consolidating choppily since last October, I think the number could be make or break for TC. And while it’s tempting to play the name ahead of the big number after an 8% correction from recent highs, I think that steadily increasing a position through the year makes the most sense. Indeed, last year’s melt-up was quite towering. In fact, it makes the latest 8% dip seem like a tiny blip. Either way, I wouldn’t be all too surprised if TC were to fall by north of 10% over the short term.

TRP shares could fluctuate going into earnings. Look for a dip to buy!

Should shares continue to correct and that yield gets closer to 6.5%, I’d be inclined to be a more aggressive buyer of the name. For now, the stock looks relatively cheap at 16 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) and the 0.95 beta, which entails about as much volatility as the broad stock market, may offer investors good bang for their buck if they’re at all worried about a valuation reset centred in the red-hot tech names.

If such a tech wreck were to hit in the second half, TRP stock is one of the names that I wouldn’t expect to fall nearly as much as the broad market. In any case, earnings season is here for the pipelines, and if the numbers are good, perhaps TRP stock’s long-awaited breakout moment will happen.

As the technical analysts tend to say, the longer the “base” (of consolidation), the higher in space (the more upside a breakout can have once it finally does hit). For TC, the fundamentals, valuation, and technicals seem to be in alignment. And that could make the name quite timely going into August. Given this, I view TRP stock as a great buy right here. Though I would seek to build a position over time, in case the pipeline rally is due for a bit of a pullback.

My only concerns about TRP stock

At the end of the day, TC Energy is one of the most underrated cash cows in the Canadian market. Sure, it’s not the highest-yielding or the cheapest midstream energy name out there. But with smart investments being made in the right places, and with that, the dividend growth is going to come. For now, management needs to keep chipping away at the debt load.

It’s been quite elevated, at least in my opinion, with total debt sitting at around $62 billion, at least at the time of writing. That’s a lot of debt for a $67 billion firm. In any case, TC has stable cash flows and a pathway to reducing that debt rather rapidly. Given such, I’d not worry about the debt load as the firm moves full speed ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

NexGen Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Uranium is going to keep enjoying its moment in the sun, and that's why this stock could be a great…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

1 Top Canadian Energy Stock Down 5.6% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is a top Canadian energy stock with a premier position in North America, as well as strong, predictable cash…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Energy Stocks

The Canadian Energy Giant That’s Too Big to Fail

| Adam Othman

This Canadian energy giant has a 25-year dividend-growth streak, and it doesn’t look likely to break the streak any time…

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Energy Stocks

Top Energy Stocks Investments in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Learn how tariffs are affecting energy stock prices. Find out which energy stocks could thrive amidst current market dynamics.

Read more »

delivery truck drives into sunset
Energy Stocks

Ballard Power Systems: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ballard Power could be the future of energy production, but how long are we talking into the future?

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

1 Pipeline Stock That’s My Ultimate Energy Infrastructure Play

| Robin Brown

Canada needs more options to get its energy to new markets. This TSX dividend stock is in a prime position…

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Why Smart Investors Are Putting Money Into This Overlooked Sector

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy can be a great place to earn some cash, especially from this company looking towards the future.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Top TSX Stocks

6% Yield! This Dividend Stock Is My Retirement Insurance Policy

| Demetris Afxentiou

Is your portfolio setup to provide a stable and growing source of income? Here's my retirement insurance policy stock to…

Read more »