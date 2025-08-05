Member Login
Home » Investing » This 4 % Dividend From CIBC Could Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash Machine

This 4 % Dividend From CIBC Could Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash Machine

This dividend stock is a strong option for those looking towards not just next year, but decades of income ahead.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking for a reliable way to grow your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), there’s no shortage of flashy, high-risk investments vying for your attention. But sometimes, slow and steady really does win the race, especially when it comes with a juicy monthly payout. Enter Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM), or simply CIBC. This blue-chip stock may not have the sizzle of a startup, but with a solid 3.9% forward dividend yield and strong performance in its latest earnings, it could be just the cash-generating machine your TFSA needs.

A stable dividend

CIBC stock pays out a strong dividend, working out to roughly $0.97 per share every three months, or about $3.88 annually. Spread across the year, it’s the equivalent of a steady monthly income stream, especially if you set up a dividend reinvestment plan or automate your withdrawals. And with the dividend stock trading at $99.70 as of this writing, that 3.9% yield is far from stingy. In fact, a $10,000 investment could bring in $388 per year in income!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CM.TO$99.71100$3.88$388.00Quarterly$9,971.00

The real appeal of CIBC lies in its strength and predictability. In its second-quarter 2025 results, CIBC reported $7 billion in revenue, up 14% from the year before. Adjusted net income came in at $2 billion, also rising 17% year over year. While revenue dipped slightly compared to Q1, the dividend stock still posted a very healthy adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05. That kind of consistency is gold for income investors.

Safety in numbers

A closer look under the hood shows even more reasons to be confident. CIBC’s Canadian Personal and Business Banking segment brought in $734 million in net income, up 4% year over year, driven by volume growth and higher net interest margins. Its Capital Markets arm posted $566 million in earnings, a 20% jump, thanks to robust financing and trading activity. Meanwhile, the U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management division nearly doubled its earnings from a year ago.

Of course, no investment is without risk. CIBC’s provision for credit losses rose to $605 million in Q2, reflecting a more cautious stance amid ongoing economic uncertainty. That’s not exactly great news, but it also shows the bank isn’t sugar-coating the environment. In fact, CIBC has proven that it’s positioning itself for long-term resilience. Its CET1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, stood at 13.4%, still above regulatory requirements.

More to come

Another reason income-focused investors are paying attention? CIBC’s payout ratio currently sits around 47%. That means the bank is paying less than half of its earnings in dividends, a good sign that the current payout is sustainable, even if earnings fluctuate. In other words, you’re not getting income at the expense of future growth.

There’s also a long-term upside worth considering. CIBC has grown its dividend over time and maintains a strong track record of rewarding shareholders, even during rough patches. The dividend stock itself has climbed nearly 44% over the past 12 months, significantly outpacing the broader S&P/TSX Composite Index. That kind of appreciation, paired with a nearly 4% yield, creates a powerful combination for TFSA investors seeking total returns.

Bottom line

So how might this actually turn your TFSA into a “cash machine”? Over a decade, with some dividend growth and price appreciation, your annual income could easily surpass $2,500 or more, depending on reinvestment and compounding.

Could that money alone fund your retirement? Probably not. But when added to a diversified portfolio of dividend payers and growth stocks, it creates a dependable base of cash flow, without the headache of worrying whether your next investment will flop.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

For My Money, This Canadian Utility Stock is, Hands-Down, the Best Dividend Play of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a strong option for investors looking to gain income, as well as invest in the future.

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Stocks for Beginners

What Are Some Good Utility Stocks to Buy?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking at some good utility stocks to buy should consider buying these two stocks for growth and income-earning potential.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

A 5 % Dividend Stock Paying Every Month? Check Out This Dividend Stock Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best options out there, so let's get into why.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian National Railway Is Near its 52-Week Low: Is the Stock a Buy?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canadian National Railway is near Its 52-week low and this presents an opportunity for long-term investors. Here's why that matters.

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Dividend Stocks

1 Insurance Giant That’s My Financial Sector Contrarian Bet

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While some investors might be wary of the insurance sector, this insurance giant is exactly the kind of contrarian bet…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

11.5% Monthly Cash Flow! This Dividend Stock Is My ATM Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Income investors look no further. This ETF pays a massive 11.5% dividend yield and pays out monthly.

Read more »

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stalwart Canadian Stocks to Buy During Tariff Uncertainty

| Puja Tayal

The August 1st tariff deadline has added tariff uncertainty to the stock performance. Navigate this uncertainty with these Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Energy Stocks

For My Money, This Canadian Utility Stock Is, Hands Down, the Best Dividend Play of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This utility stock may not be flashy but it is one of the best dividend plays of the past decade…

Read more »