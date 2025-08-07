Member Login
This 6% Dividend Industrial Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 6% Dividend Industrial Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Passive income doesn’t have to be risky, especially when investing in a stock like this.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT

Source: Getty Images

Investors looking for monthly income without the volatility of growth stocks may want to look closer at one particular TSX-listed industrial real estate investment trust (REIT). Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) has long flown under the radar, but with a strong, diversified portfolio and consistent performance, it’s becoming hard to ignore, especially with its generous 6% dividend yield paid out monthly.

But before jumping in for the passive income alone, it’s important to look under the hood. What’s supporting this yield? Is the company managing its debt well? And, perhaps most importantly, is the dividend sustainable in today’s environment of elevated interest rates and economic uncertainty?

About Dream

Dream Industrial owns and operates industrial real estate properties in Canada and Europe. These include warehouses, logistics hubs, and distribution centres. The kind of real estate that’s in steady demand with the rise of e-commerce and just-in-time inventory management. As of the first quarter of 2025, the REIT owned or managed over 336 properties across more than 72 million square feet of space, with an occupancy rate of 95.4%. That’s high by industry standards and signals solid tenant retention and demand.

From an income standpoint, Dream Industrial REIT is delivering. It reported diluted funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $0.26 in the first quarter (Q1) 2025, up 5.8% from the same quarter last year. Net rental income rose 6.8% year over year to $91.7 million, with particular strength in Ontario, where income jumped 14.3%. Québec, Western Canada, and Europe also posted respectable gains.

This consistent performance has allowed the REIT to maintain its monthly distribution of $0.05833 per unit, or about $0.70 annually. At the recent share price of $11.65, that translates to a yield of approximately 6%. It’s also worth noting the REIT’s FFO payout ratio sits at a healthy 69%, down from 73% the year before. That suggests the company isn’t overextending itself to make these monthly payments.

Looking ahead

Of course, a good yield is only part of the story. Investors also need to consider balance sheet strength, especially in a high-interest environment. Dream Industrial has been managing its debt maturities proactively, already addressing about half of the $850 million set to mature in 2025. The REIT’s weighted average interest rate is still low at 2.78%, and its interest coverage ratio remains solid at 5.2 times. With more than $750 million in available liquidity and unencumbered assets making up over 83% of its portfolio, the trust appears well-positioned to weather economic uncertainty.

Leasing activity also paints a positive picture. From January to April 2025, Dream Industrial signed 1.5 million square feet of new leases and renewals at a weighted average rental rate spread of 23.1%. In Ontario alone, the spread was 57.2%, signalling that market rents are rising much faster than what tenants have been paying, a good sign for future revenue growth.

That said, there are some reasons to be cautious. Net income dropped sharply year over year, down 36% to $47.5 million. This was largely due to fair value losses on investment properties, which can fluctuate in uncertain markets. Still, the underlying cash-generating power remains strong and is what supports the dividend.

Bottom line

While the stock offers monthly income, its share price has struggled over the last year, down about 13%. Like many REITs, Dream Industrial is sensitive to interest rate expectations. If rates stay higher for longer, the valuation could remain under pressure.

Still, for income-focused investors, Dream Industrial REIT offers a compelling mix of yield, stability, and modest growth potential. Its 6% dividend yield paid monthly is backed by growing rental income, high occupancy, and a diversified geographic footprint. While there’s no such thing as a completely safe yield, this one looks well supported for now.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

