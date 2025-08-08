1 Magnificent Canadian Bank Stock Down 5% to Buy and Hold Forever

At first glance, it might seem strange to call a stock that’s down a “magnificent” buy. But with The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trading at about 5% below its 52-week high, and still well below its all-time highs from 2022, this Canadian bank stock may actually offer a rare long-term opportunity. In a sector known for stability, Scotiabank has been the laggard among the Big Five. Yet that underperformance might be exactly what long-term investors should embrace.

What’s happening

Let’s be clear: Scotiabank is not the fastest-growing or most exciting Canadian bank. But it doesn’t have to be. This is a bank stock with over $426 billion in cash, a capital buffer well above regulatory minimums, and a generous dividend yield of 5.8%. That yield, along with a growing international business and stable domestic operations, makes it a solid buy for anyone thinking beyond short-term headlines.

In its most recent quarterly results, released for the period ending April 30, 2025, Scotiabank reported adjusted net income of $2.1 billion, or $1.52 per share. That’s down slightly from $1.58 per share a year earlier, reflecting a cautious operating environment. The bank stock increased its performing credit loss provisions significantly to $346 million, up from just $32 million last year, as it braces for macro uncertainty tied to Canadian consumer debt levels and potential ripple effects from U.S. tariffs.

Considerations

If you’re looking for a stock that’s firing on all cylinders right now, this isn’t it. But that’s not necessarily a problem. Scotiabank is actively investing in productivity, growing its wealth management arm, and positioning its international operations, particularly in Latin America, for steady long-term returns. In Q2, adjusted earnings in its International Banking segment were $719 million, up 7% from last year, thanks in part to productivity improvements and lower provisions.

Meanwhile, Global Wealth Management brought in $407 million in adjusted earnings, up 17% from the same quarter last year, largely driven by higher mutual fund and brokerage revenue. These two divisions show that Scotiabank isn’t just sitting on its hands; it’s reallocating resources to where it sees sustainable long-term growth.

Still, the Canadian Banking division remains under pressure, with adjusted earnings of $613 million, down 31% year over year. Higher provisions and narrowing margins are the main culprits. The domestic retail portfolio has been more vulnerable to macro trends than some peers, and that continues to drag down overall performance. But for long-term investors, this may represent more of a cyclical speed bump than a structural flaw.

Is it worth it?

Valuation-wise, the stock trades at just over 10 times forward earnings and around 1.3 times book value. While not dirt cheap, it’s more attractive than many U.S. financials and still below some of its Canadian peers. This pricing might reflect lingering investor pessimism, but that could also mean there’s room for sentiment and the bank stock to rebound.

Of course, there are risks. Provisioning for credit losses may need to go even higher if macroeconomic trends worsen. Canadian households remain heavily indebted, and the bank’s international exposure, particularly in emerging markets, can cut both ways. Currency risk, political instability, and local economic conditions could weigh on earnings at times. But that diversification also brings opportunity when domestic markets slow.

Bottom line

So, is Scotiabank “magnificent”? It depends on your time horizon. If you’re after a quick pop, this may not be your stock. But if you want steady dividends, global exposure, and a beaten-down bank that could rebound as markets stabilize, this one fits the bill. In fact, a $7,000 investment could bring in $400 annually!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL BNS $76.54 91 $4.40 $400.40 Quarterly $6,965.14

Sometimes, the best long-term stocks aren’t the ones leading the headlines, but the ones quietly compounding value in the background. Scotiabank isn’t perfect, but with a reliable dividend, strong balance sheet, and strategic focus, it just might be the kind of stock you buy now, hold forever, and look back on with satisfaction.