Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Green Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2030

3 Green Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2030

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) and two other terrific green energy stocks to buy and hold for the long run.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

Green energy stocks aren’t just an ESG-friendly way to score a hefty dividend. They’re relatively cheap with some pretty impressive tailwinds that could propel them for many years to come. Undoubtedly, between now and 2030, a lot of new AI-ready data centres are going to be coming online. And a lot of those power-hungry data centres are going to need clean, renewable sources of energy to keep the lights on. In this piece, we’ll check out a trio of intriguing green energy stocks that I think trade at very reasonable multiples.

Brookfield Energy Partners

First up, we have the yield-heaviest play in Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), which boasts a 5.9% dividend yield at the time of this writing. Undoubtedly, the firm has been doing a great job of acquiring top-tier assets across the renewable space. The Isagen project bolsters Brookfield Energy’s impressive book of hydro assets and could give the ailing green energy titan a much-needed jolt as it hopes to get back on its feet after dragging in performance since peaking out at the very end of 2020.

Sure, the green energy boom may have calmed, but longer-term, there’s still plenty of dividend growth and turnaround upside as AI-driven secular and other tailwinds come into play. With shares still down 44%, I’d be inclined to punch a ticket at less than $35 per share. Indeed, 1.2 times price-to-sales (P/S) seems like a low price to pay for one of the premier names in the renewable energy space.

First Solar

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is a great deep-value option for Canadian investors who want to be on the forefront of solar. The firm designs solar cells using its cadmium telluride tech. And while shares have been wildly volatile (1.5 beta) amid macro uncertainties and tariff tremors, I do think the modest price of admission and recent earnings beat are worth getting behind.

Indeed, there’s no telling when the worst of tariff headwinds will subside. Regardless, the long-term thesis still looks intact, and at just 15.8 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), I do think investors are getting a pretty sweet deal as the firm looks to continue its comeback after tanking nearly 60% between 2024 and its 2025 lows.

With hiked guidance for the full year, perhaps it’s time to give FSLR shares the benefit of the doubt. The solar cell maker will play a pivotal role in the green energy revolution and be in a position to benefit from the industry-wide AI-driven surge in demand for clean energy. If the firm can smoothly expand its U.S. manufacturing, I’d not be too surprised if it can overcome the tariff headwinds that have weighed so heavily on the minds of shareholders.

Northland Power

Finally, we have Northland Power (TSX:NPI), a diversified green energy producer that has a respectable 5.4% yield. It’s also a relatively small player ($5.8 billion market cap) that has the wind to its back. With two major offshore wind projects poised to come online in the coming months, I’d not sleep on the firm as it looks to make the most of its newfound momentum.

Of course, the stock is still down over 56% from its 2020 high, but with a reasonable 21.1 times forward P/E multiple, I view NPI as a great long-term source of passive income for investors. Additionally, NPI stock is the least choppy green energy name on this list, with a mere 0.5 beta.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With Ultra Safe Dividends

| Adam Othman

These two TSX dividend stocks haven’t reduced or paused payouts for decades. Instead, they have increased payouts, and might make…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock a Buy in August 2025?

| Adam Othman

Let’s discuss whether Enbridge and its almost 6% dividend yield warrant adding it to your self-directed portfolio in August.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Energy Bulls: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is up more than 20% in the past year.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Energy Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Soared 23% in a Year — Time to Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock could be a great source of total returns over the next year and beyond.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Energy Stocks

TFSA: How Retirees Can Boost Yield While Reducing Portfolio Risk

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can put more money in your pocket while reducing stress.

Read more »

businessmen shake hands to close a deal
Energy Stocks

The Unshaken Investment: This Pipeline Stock Withstands Mideast Turmoil

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian pipeline stock’s scale-changing mega deal during the Mideast turmoil is primed to accelerate business growth and enhance its…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Whitecap Resources Stock Surged 15% Last Month: Is it a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects, solid financial position, and attractive valuation, the rally in WCP can continue.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Energy Stocks

How to Structure a $10,000 TSFA With BEP for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a cheap stock with passive income to spare, this is the stock to consider.

Read more »