How to Use $10,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

Investing in stocks through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a smart strategy to generate tax-free returns. Further, using it to invest in top-quality dividend stocks, you can earn steady, tax-free income while growing your portfolio.

The strategy is to focus on TSX stocks that offer high and sustainable dividend yields. These dividend stocks can provide a reliable stream of income, sheltered from the taxman, and help you steadily build financial security. Moreover, by putting your dividend payouts back into your TFSA, you create a compounding effect. Over time, this can transform your TFSA into a cash-pumping machine.

Against this background, here are two Canadian stocks that can transform your TFSA into a cash-pumping machine even with a modest $10,000 initial investment.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is an attractive stock to add to your TFSA. This leading oil and gas producer offers high yield and is committed to rewarding its shareholders with regular monthly payouts. This makes Whitecap a compelling bet to enhance the income potential of your TFSA portfolio.

Currently, Whitecap pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, translating into a high yield of 7.2%. Notably, it has paid about $2.5 billion in dividends since January 2013, reflecting its focus on rewarding its shareholders.

Looking ahead, Whitecap’s payouts are sustainable. It is expanding its asset base while focusing on drilling optimization, capital efficiency, and cost control. These strategic initiatives are expected to boost margins and earnings, in turn, supporting future dividend payments. In addition, Whitecap’s strong balance sheet and solid free cash flow position it well to capitalize on growth opportunities. Moreover, its acquisition of Veren amplifies its scale, adds premium inventory, and provides financial flexibility to deliver solid growth.

In short, Whitecap is a reliable high-yield stock to start a passive-income stream.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is another attractive high-yield stock TFSA investors could consider to generate tax-free income. The leading wireless service provider has a solid dividend payment and growth history. Notably, the telecom giant has distributed about $21 billion as dividends since 2004. Moreover, it has increased the dividend 27 times since 2011, through its multi-year dividend-growth program.

Besides its reliable payouts, Telus stock offers a high dividend yield of over 7.6%, making it a solid bet to generate steady income.

Telus benefits from its diverse revenue streams and low customer churn. Further, the company’s focus on margin-accretive customer growth and cost reduction supports its bottom line and adds resilience to its payouts. Moreover, Telus’s investments in network infrastructure enable it to expand its subscriber base and reduce churn.

Telus’s focus on enhancing its broadband and wireless networks augurs well for growth. Further, with upgrades in fibre and 5G infrastructure, Telus will likely retain and grow its customer base and support the expansion of its Internet of Things (IoT) offerings. These efforts will likely help Telus to drive earnings and dividend growth.

Looking ahead, Telus is targeting annual dividend growth of 3-8% through 2028. Moreover, it maintains a payout ratio of 60-75% of free cash flow.

Earn over $736 in tax-free cash per year

Whitecap Resources and Telus are dependable, high-yield stocks that can transform your TFSA portfolio into a cash-pumping machine. The table below shows that distributing $10,000 equally in these stocks can help you earn about $736.92/year.